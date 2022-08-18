Read full article on original website
Related
Shaquille O’Neal Weighs In On Vanessa Bryant’s Ongoing Trial Over Kobe Bryant Photos
Amid Vanessa Bryant's court case, her late husband's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, shared some thoughts on the matter.
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
RELATED PEOPLE
After Dennis Rodman Says He 'Got Permission' To Go To Russia To Help Brittney Griner, The White House Has Responded
The White House issued a response after Dennis Rodman said that he "got permission" to go to Russia to help Brittney Griner.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
Photos: Who Gisele Reportedly Dated Before Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen form one of the biggest power couples in the world. Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, and Bundchen, the highly-accomplished supermodel. But both Brady and Bundchen had notable significant others prior to marrying each other in 2009. Bundchen notably dated two famous actors before getting married...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On PG Kyrie Irving
It's clear that there has been damage done to the relationship that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets once had. But it also appears that the Nets have decided whether to let that damage break them apart or try and hash things out. By the looks of things, the Nets...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."
Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden News
Jon Gruden apparently didn't want Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for his Las Vegas Raiders a few years ago. UFC commissioner Dana White told Rob Gronkowski and The Gronks tonight that he orchestrated a deal for the Raiders to sign Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The blockbuster deal would have been one of the biggest in NFL history.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Sends Clear Message: Fans React
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is Patrick's No. 1 fan. The Mahomes family is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. Patrick and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 24-14 in the team's second preseason game this Saturday. During the preseason bout, Brittany made her opinion of...
Horace Grant’s Bulls’ Championship Rings to Be Sold at Auction
The former power forward was a starter on the first Bulls’ three-peat in the early 1990s.
Report: Cavs have had conversations with Mavericks about sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton
A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers have spoken with the Dallas Mavericks about a possible sign-and-trade involving Collin Sexton, though no deal is apparently imminent. Cavs insider Chris Fedor spoke about the issues that have thus far prevented any potential trade from taking place. “The Cavs have had...
Aqib Talib Makes Decision Following Tragic Shooting
Former NFL defensive back turned broadcaster Aqib Talib has made a decision on his future following the tragic shooting at a youth football game. Talib's brother, Yaqub, allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game earlier this month. Talib was reportedly in attendance at the youth football game and just feet away from his brother during the alleged shooting.
Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear
Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook continue offseason work: ‘Might not be on the same team, but we’re still on the same team’
During this offseason, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has shown off his strong bond with another player looking to make a comeback, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. The two players are coming back in different directions, with Oladipo hoping to put aside injuries from the past couple of years....
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
604K+
Followers
72K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0