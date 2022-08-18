ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Spun

Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News

The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
The Spun

Photos: Who Gisele Reportedly Dated Before Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen form one of the biggest power couples in the world. Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, and Bundchen, the highly-accomplished supermodel. But both Brady and Bundchen had notable significant others prior to marrying each other in 2009. Bundchen notably dated two famous actors before getting married...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."

Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
NBA Teams
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden News

Jon Gruden apparently didn't want Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for his Las Vegas Raiders a few years ago. UFC commissioner Dana White told Rob Gronkowski and The Gronks tonight that he orchestrated a deal for the Raiders to sign Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The blockbuster deal would have been one of the biggest in NFL history.
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Sends Clear Message: Fans React

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is Patrick's No. 1 fan. The Mahomes family is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. Patrick and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 24-14 in the team's second preseason game this Saturday. During the preseason bout, Brittany made her opinion of...
The Spun

Aqib Talib Makes Decision Following Tragic Shooting

Former NFL defensive back turned broadcaster Aqib Talib has made a decision on his future following the tragic shooting at a youth football game. Talib's brother, Yaqub, allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game earlier this month. Talib was reportedly in attendance at the youth football game and just feet away from his brother during the alleged shooting.
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear

Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
