Miami, FL

E! News

Indiana State University Football Players Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks Killed in Car Accident

Indiana State University is mourning the tragic loss of three students. Football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, along with fellow student Jayden Musili, were killed on Aug. 21 after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Riley, IN. According to police, there were a total of five people in the car. ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore were rushed to the hospital and are currently out of intensive care but remain in serious condition.
RILEY, IN
On3.com

Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident

Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022

Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener

Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Brett McMurphy releases preseason bowl projections for 2022 college football season

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has dropped his preseason picks for all the games in college football’s 2022-23 bowl season. McMurphy also notes in his preseason projections that he was 92% accurate on the bowl games heading into last season’s Selection Sunday. However, McMurphy admitted that his preseason bowl projects were 9.2% accurate.
COLLEGE SPORTS

