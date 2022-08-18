Indiana State University is mourning the tragic loss of three students. Football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, along with fellow student Jayden Musili, were killed on Aug. 21 after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Riley, IN. According to police, there were a total of five people in the car. ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore were rushed to the hospital and are currently out of intensive care but remain in serious condition.

RILEY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO