MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A second Indiana State football player was killed in the accident over the weekend
Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized in serious condition, the university said in a statement.
Indiana State University Football Players Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks Killed in Car Accident
Indiana State University is mourning the tragic loss of three students. Football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, along with fellow student Jayden Musili, were killed on Aug. 21 after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Riley, IN. According to police, there were a total of five people in the car. ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore were rushed to the hospital and are currently out of intensive care but remain in serious condition.
Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident
Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
Urban Meyer's Unfortunate Return To College Football
For some reason, Urban Meyer will be making a return to your television sets this Fall for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
Jamey Rootes dead at 56: Former Texans president mourned by team with heartbreaking post by wife about her sudden loss
JAMEY Rootes, former president of the Houston Texans, has died at 56 after a "battle with mental health issues," his wife confirmed. Rootes was President of the NFL team for more than two decades before retiring in 2021, and has been a fixture in the Houston community for many years.
The Post and Courier
Bench clearing scrum ends Kingstree-Manning football game early as tensions boiled over
A bench-clearing scrum between Kingstree and Manning high schools ended the first game of the Blazer era with 64 seconds left on the clock when a chippy game continued to escalate. The officials decided to end the game there as to not risk things getting worse with the result seemingly...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022
Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
saturdaytradition.com
College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener
Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost downplays excessive vomiting at practice: 'I might have exaggerated the puking a bit'
Nebraska football is not going to let a lack of hard work in practice be a valid excuse this season. A few days ago, Scott Frost told reporters that offensive line coach Donovan Railoa was eliciting ’15 to 20′ pukes from the offensive linemen each practice period. And...
Down 3 with 5.1 seconds left, 72 yards to go, Westerville Central says, 'No problem'
A miraculous hook and lateral in the waning seconds sends Westerville Central (Ohio) past rival Westerville North
saturdaytradition.com
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson goes into 'meditative state' before games
Scott Frost named Texas transfer Casey Thompson the starter less than a week ago. On Sunday, Thompson addressed the media for the first time since. Thompson told reporters he goes into a ‘meditative state’ before games. Football for the Cornhuskers is just less than a week away, after...
saturdaytradition.com
Brett McMurphy releases preseason bowl projections for 2022 college football season
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has dropped his preseason picks for all the games in college football’s 2022-23 bowl season. McMurphy also notes in his preseason projections that he was 92% accurate on the bowl games heading into last season’s Selection Sunday. However, McMurphy admitted that his preseason bowl projects were 9.2% accurate.
saturdaytradition.com
Carnell Tate, 4-star Ohio State commit, returns opening kickoff for TD on first touch of the 2022 season
Carnell Tate, an Ohio State commit and IMG Academy wide receiver, continues with his fantastic playmaking abilities. On the first play of the first game for IMG Academy, Tate returned the opening kickoff a 93-yard return for a touchdown. It took all of 11 seconds for Tate to register his...
Comments / 1