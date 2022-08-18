ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots (0-1) welcome the Carolina Panthers (1-0) to Gillette Stadium Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Panthers vs. Patriots odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Patriots didn’t give 2nd-year QB Mac Jones any plays in their opening preseason loss to the New York Giants. After ending the 1st quarter up 7-3, the Patriots eventually lost 23-21.

The combination of Jones, QB Bailey Zappe and QB Brian Hoyer will be what New England goes with in Week 1. Fans may get a better glimpse at the running back committee they’re destined to use as well.

The Panthers, who have a quarterback competition on their hands, beat the Washington Commanders. RB Christian McCaffrey did not play.

In the 23-21 victory last week, QB Baker Mayfield and QB Sam Darnold both got a series with the former going 4-for-7 for 45 yards and the latter going 2-for-3 for 16 yards and a touchdown. A report Thursday said Mayfield would be named the starter for Week 1.

Panthers at Patriots odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 2:44 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Panthers +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Patriots -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +3.5 (-130) | Patriots -3.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Panthers at Patriots picks and predictions

Prediction

Panthers 24, Patriots 20

BET PANTHERS (+115).

The Panthers have been in a heated quarterback battle, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they opted to play Darnold and Mayfield for the entirety of the first half. On the other hand, Jones may be too valuable to give multiple series to.

Even the Patriots backfield, which is a 3-headed monster, should see limited time.

The Panthers played well in the first quarter against Washington, jumping out to a 10-0 lead while the Giants beat the Patriots at Gillette and took a 10-7 lead into the half.

Carolina has more figuring out to do with its first string than New England, and in turn, I think it’ll want to see what it is working with. Against Washington, its top players thrived, and I expect the same on Friday evening.

PASS.

If you feel more comfortable playing Carolina +3.5, then by all means go that route, but I would suggest the plus-money play on the money line instead given the value.

LEAN OVER 40.5 (-103).

Both teams went over this amount in their first preseason matchup with both teams totaling 44 points on identical 23-21 scores.

The Panthers are expected to name Mayfield their starter, which could mean more time on the field for Darnold. Similarly, fans should get to see Jones in action. The stars should be able to aid the scoring.

Given the scuffle that went on in a joint practice, the teams should be primed to give a little added effort which could also help the game keep a high pace. Nonetheless, betting NFL overs was a solid option in Week 1 and that should keep up as the preseason progresses.

More
Related
Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
No one's turning more heads than Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

New England Patriots receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was just another name in a crowded receivers room at the beginning of training camp. That line of thinking has obviously changed after seeing the instant production from the former undrafted rookie out of Texas in the first two preseason games. He’s gone from a relative unknown to cracking ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10, along with leading conversations as a live underdog to make the 53-man roster.
Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. The...
Injury update: Greg Mancz left Bills practice on cart

The Buffalo Bills suffered an injury along their offensive line on Tuesday. The player spotlighted is Greg Mancz. According to multiple reports including The Athletic from Bills practice on Monday, Mancz left the workout early. He required assistance leaving the field as he was spotted on a cart with a trainer potentially nursing a foot injury:
Escape clause: Cowboys executed most important preseason rule vs Chargers

In a night with many memorable moments for players competing for 53-man roster spots, the team completed its objectives of putting together a better performance than the previous week and eliminating many of their costly penalties. There were many individual standout performances, and that in turn made the total product look much better than it did against the Denver Broncos the previous week.
Cowboys DE Sam Williams opening eyes around league, opening up possibilities for Dallas defense

Sam Williams led the Cowboys defensive line in snaps for the second preseason game in a row. And the rookie is making the most of those chances. The Ole Miss product is showing not only why the Cowboys made him a second-round draft pick back in April, but also why he belongs in Dan Quinn’s heavy rotation at defensive end come September.
Reported details for contract of Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson released

The Baltimore Ravens traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, sending shockwaves throughout the league. Baltimore then decided not to draft anyone at the position, and didn’t sign a veteran for a long time. However, on Friday it was made known by Ian Rapoport that the team was expected to sign long-time Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
