DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases reduced to 2,706; 17 deaths since last report

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 22, 2022; there are currently 2,706 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,251 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 13-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, a 58-year-old male from Hancock County, an 83-year-old male from Boone County, a 90-year-old male from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Webster County, an 88-year old female from Webster County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.
Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
Patrick Morrisey
Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
WV Department of Transportation seeking public input on 6 year transportation plan

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is hosting a virtual public workshop on Thursday, September 1, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm to allow the public to review and offer feedback on the Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The Draft STIP document includes federal transportation funding and projects for the next six years.
8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Bus driver shortage affecting NCWV

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - All across the country, school districts are having a tough time finding bus drivers. It’s the same situation here in West Virginia. With school starting this week, many parents in our area may be wondering how their kids will be getting to school with the bus driver shortage.
WVDACH announces grants awarded for fiscal year 2023

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) announces grants awarded to organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office, and the State Arts Office. A complete list of the grantees and grant amounts are listed below.
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
Pennsylvania woman who’s on house arrest for allegedly stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to go to Renaissance Faire

A Pennsylvania woman currently on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop was granted permission to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. Riley Williams of Harrisburg, plans on attending the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim this weekend, according to KDKA. Williams has reportedly been on house arrest since January except for work and health […]
Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer’s office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting […]
The State Fair of West Virginia plans for 2023

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state? This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023. Kelly Collins, the CEO of […]
State Historic Preservation Office seek nominations for Preservation Awards

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is seeking nominations for Our Legacy, Our Future Preservation Awards. The office will accept nominations until September 15, and all individuals, organizations, resources, and historic districts are eligible for consideration. The organization will host a reception at West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling on Sunday, October 9, at 2:00 pm to present the awards.
