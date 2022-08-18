ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#U S Customs#Mexico#Central America#Politics Federal#Cbs News#Cbp#Mexican#Americans
Sourcing Journal

5 Market Conditions Shaping Shipper Logistics Strategies

Forecasting and hedging prompted retailers to make the necessary diversions to ship to East and Gulf coast ports. New wrinkles are forcing new considerations in how companies map out their logistics. “There will be more than enough headwinds in supply chain and transportation,” said Paul Brashier, vice president of drayage and intermodal at Reno-Nev.-based transportation services company ITS Logistics. “There always is.” ITS, a third-party logistics provider, offers shippers transportation services, including port and rail drayage, along with distribution, warehouse and fulfillment. The company is looking at opening a third-party logistics center in Dallas and Atlanta next year, with its drayage presence now...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy