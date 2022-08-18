CJ Stroud says he's hit multiple fitness personal records this offseason: 'I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my life'

Read full article on original website
Kyle McCord wants to stay true to himself: 'I'm not going to try to be CJ'
Kyle McCord is in a good place as Ohio State’s backup quarterback. He’s well-positioned to take over the reigns of the Buckeyes offense next season, or this season if the unfortunate situation should arise. Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud is set for a fantastic year, but there’s a reason the backup position is needed. If that should happen, McCord will be ready.
Ryan Day says he discussed OSU role for James Laurinaitis prior to former LB joining Notre Dame
Ryan Day will not only be facing Notre Dame in the season opener but will also be going against a former Ohio State player who’s now on the Fighting Irish staff. However, Day assured everyone that he has a lot of respect for him even though he tried to create a role for him on the Ohio State sideline.
Ryan Day thrilled with progress of Jim Knowles' defense, tabs 2 potential breakout candidates for 2022
Ryan Day will have a new DC on his staff in Jim Knowles. Knowles has been impressing Day this offseason. 1 of the things that Knowles has realized is how different the talent is in Columbus. Knowles comes from Oklahoma State, and has had to change the defense to fit what Ohio State has per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors.
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles update level of concern for Ohio State's CB group entering season opener
Ryan Day knows just how important it will for Ohio State to have a healthy CB room this season. He listed the position as the unit as top 3 level of concern earlier. The Buckeyes have some corners sidelined with injuries at the moment, but Day is confident that everyone will be healthy before the season opener on Sept. 3 per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.
Lathan Ransom impressing Ohio State DC Jim Knowles in fall camp
Lathan Ransom took a step forward in 2021, turning into a depth piece for Ohio State’s defense. He saw action in the secondary for the Buckeyes and was also a key piece of special teams coverage. Unfortunately, it was that special team’s coverage that led to an injury for...
Ryan Day complimentary of competive balance between Ohio State offense, defense during camp
Ryan Day and Ohio State are gearing up for a season-opening Top 5 matchup in Columbus against No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3. The No. 2 Buckeyes will obviously want to avoid getting the 2022 campaign off to the wrong start as they seek their 3rd College Football Playoff appearance in the last 5 seasons and 5th overall.
2 Ohio State newcomers become latest to shed black stripes
No Ohio State newcomer is considered a part of the Buckeyes brotherhood until they shed the black tape which is affixed over the scarlet stripe on their helmet. To earn the black stripe removal you must show that you work hard enough and show respect towards the values of the Ohio State culture.
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
