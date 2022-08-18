ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

FedEx packages dumped and found in Aberdeen woods

A FedEx employee is no longer providing services after a 18 FedEx packages were dumped in a wooded area in Aberdeen. On Aug. 9, a local business owner was pulling into his business, at the intersection of Highway 211 and E. Indiana Ave., when he saw two boxes near the woods on the property.
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Aberdeen, NC
Rockingham, NC
Crime & Safety
Aberdeen, NC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Florence man arrested after attempts to solicit a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor. The S.C. Attorney general announced Michael Kubalo-Delfino, 31, was arrested August 17, 2022. He has been charged following an investigation from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and...
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looters#Crime Stoppers#Looting#Rockingham Police#Hibbett Sports
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Cary man killed in motorcycle crash on US 1 near Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.
CARY, NC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified. Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.” The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive. Further information […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Alert canceled for 18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have canceled a missing-person alert for 18-year-old Cody McGirt of Lumberton. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Lumberton Police. The agency sent out the alert for McGirt at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, saying he […]
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
FLORENCE, SC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy