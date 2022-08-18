Read full article on original website
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
Lancaster murder suspect turns himself in, police say
A murder suspect turned himself in to police following a shooting that happened Friday in Lancaster.
FedEx packages dumped and found in Aberdeen woods
A FedEx employee is no longer providing services after a 18 FedEx packages were dumped in a wooded area in Aberdeen. On Aug. 9, a local business owner was pulling into his business, at the intersection of Highway 211 and E. Indiana Ave., when he saw two boxes near the woods on the property.
Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
Photos released after NC Dollar General armed robbery
Surveillance video shows a man entering the business and beginning to interact with the store clerk. The suspect then pulls out a gun and demands money.
Florence man arrested after attempts to solicit a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor. The S.C. Attorney general announced Michael Kubalo-Delfino, 31, was arrested August 17, 2022. He has been charged following an investigation from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and...
MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
Mother and father held in jail without bond accused of killing their infant child in Harnett County
A mother and father accused in the death of their infant appeared before a judge Monday.
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
Cary man killed in motorcycle crash on US 1 near Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.
Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified. Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.” The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive. Further information […]
Alert canceled for 18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have canceled a missing-person alert for 18-year-old Cody McGirt of Lumberton. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Lumberton Police. The agency sent out the alert for McGirt at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, saying he […]
Richmond County sheriff offers back-to-school safety tips
ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge offers some safety tips for those students who will be walking back and forth to school this year. “Parents can teach their children the following safety tips which will inform the students of the danger signs to watch for and avoid when walking between school and home,” Gulledge said.
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide On Southwind Court
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Southwind Court, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. No further details have been released.
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
Man wanted for fraud after tricking someone into giving a friend their debit card in Rockingham County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for fraud. On June 10 the sheriff's office said a victim told deputies that David Anthony Todd,32, said he had a friend named, Lauren Elizabeth Fulk Frank,32, who worked with a bail bonds company.
Middle school student describes terrifying moment Chesterfield County bus overturns
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Parents are calling for changes in Chesterfield County after a school bus overturned Friday, leaving at least eight children hurt. “People could have died and I’m glad that no one did,” said 12-year-old Mahailey Jordan. Most of the children are now back home...
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into Marlboro County prison
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County prison, according to an announcement Friday morning. Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27, of Dillon, and 28-year-old Seneca Vaquint Brown, of Marion, were found hiding in an agricultural field behind the Evans Correctional Institution, according to […]
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
