Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
5 reasons to attend the Gilead HIV Awareness Day community conversation
For Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Gilead is hosting an intimate conversation about sexual health and social justice on Aug. 17 from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. The conversation will include Grammy-award-winning singer Kandi Burruss and the founder of SisterLove, Inc. Dázon Dixon Diallo.
Dázon Dixon Diallo discusses the HIV/AIDS Awareness Day community conversation
For Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Gilead is hosting an intimate conversation about sexual health and social justice on Aug. 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 pm at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. The conversation will include Grammy-award-winning singer Kandi Burruss and the founder of SisterLove Inc. Dázon Dixon Diallo.
Witness reportedly threatened in Young Thug’s RICO case
A witness in the highly charged criminal case against Young Thug and Gunna has been threatened, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta revealed. District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV that her office discovered that part of a witness’ testimony was leaked and then posted on social media. Now, the lives of the witness and his or her children have been imperiled.
Young Thug and Gunna speak to each other for first time since arrest
Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna have been locked up since May for RICO charges, and it’s been that long since the two have been able to speak to each other. On Aug. 18, Thug and Gunna appeared in court via satellite for a pre-trial hearing for their upcoming RICO trial and were able to embrace each other.
‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora hosts brunch with Dr. Aaron Fletcher
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora invited her reality television friends to join her and Dr. Aaron Fletcher at their private, beauty-themed brunch. In attendance were one of Bravo TV’s hottest couples, Dr. Contessa and Scott Metcalfe from “Married to Medicine”; Destiny Peyton from the OWN Network’s “Love and Marriage Huntsville”; filmmaker Cynthia Stephens of CEM Media; and music producer Ralph Pittman, Sidora’s husband.
Idris Elba’s daughter refused to speak to him after major rejection
It is no secret that most women in the world would love to get up close and talk to acclaimed actor Idris Elba. But the most important woman in his life didn’t want to have anything to do with him. Elba, who shot to fame via “The Wire” cable...
Tito Puente Jr. celebrates advances in Latin music
After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Tito Puente Jr. will return to the stage of this year’s BeReggae Diaspora Music & Arts Festival at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park to help celebrate the music and culture of reggae. Puente Jr. discusses his success and the evolution of Latin music.
Why Lala Milan says Investfest made her feel ‘blessed, Black, beautiful’
The hilarious Lala Milan is a social media guru, entrepreneur and comedian who started out making content on Instagram and YouTube. Her following grew and she is now teaching others how to do the same. Milan is among the many who were inspired to take her brand to the next...
DJ Reese, Lil Durk and Tink’s official DJ, reflects on current hip-hop scene
DJ Reese is thankful for the current perspective he has. The official DJ of Lil Durk and Tink has seen a lot during his time in the music industry. Meanwhile, in his life, his off-stage priorities changed to focus on a more faith-centered way of living. In May, after Lil...
Darnell and Alyssa Gilet are teaching Black history in a fun, engaging way
Darnell and Alyssa Gilet are the co-creators of House Party Entertainment and “Do You Know Black?” a multiplatform brand aimed at celebrating and educating people about Black history and culture in a fun and engaging way. Their mission is to spark conversations by curating content and experiences that entertain, inform, and empower the Black community, while also creating a safe space for individuals of all backgrounds to learn about the rich and diverse history of the Black experience.
