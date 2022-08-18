ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Witness reportedly threatened in Young Thug’s RICO case

A witness in the highly charged criminal case against Young Thug and Gunna has been threatened, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta revealed. District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV that her office discovered that part of a witness’ testimony was leaked and then posted on social media. Now, the lives of the witness and his or her children have been imperiled.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
rolling out

‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora hosts brunch with Dr. Aaron Fletcher

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora invited her reality television friends to join her and Dr. Aaron Fletcher at their private, beauty-themed brunch. In attendance were one of Bravo TV’s hottest couples, Dr. Contessa and Scott Metcalfe from “Married to Medicine”; Destiny Peyton from the OWN Network’s “Love and Marriage Huntsville”; filmmaker Cynthia Stephens of CEM Media; and music producer Ralph Pittman, Sidora’s husband.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
rolling out

Tito Puente Jr. celebrates advances in Latin music

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Tito Puente Jr. will return to the stage of this year’s BeReggae Diaspora Music & Arts Festival at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park to help celebrate the music and culture of reggae. Puente Jr. discusses his success and the evolution of Latin music.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
rolling out

Darnell and Alyssa Gilet are teaching Black history in a fun, engaging way

Darnell and Alyssa Gilet are the co-creators of House Party Entertainment and “Do You Know Black?” a multiplatform brand aimed at celebrating and educating people about Black history and culture in a fun and engaging way. Their mission is to spark conversations by curating content and experiences that entertain, inform, and empower the Black community, while also creating a safe space for individuals of all backgrounds to learn about the rich and diverse history of the Black experience.
ENTERTAINMENT
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy