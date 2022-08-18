(SAN DIEGO, CA) – Second Chance Beer Company will celebrate its seventh anniversary with the release of New Day IPA, a West Coast-style IPA that will be available on tap and in cans beginning Saturday, August 27. A party will be held that day from 4:00 – 10:00 p.m. at its Carmel Mountain brewery and taproom. Co-Founder and CEO Virginia Morrison made the announcement.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO