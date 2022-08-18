Read full article on original website
(SAN DIEGO, CA) – Second Chance Beer Company will celebrate its seventh anniversary with the release of New Day IPA, a West Coast-style IPA that will be available on tap and in cans beginning Saturday, August 27. A party will be held that day from 4:00 – 10:00 p.m. at its Carmel Mountain brewery and taproom. Co-Founder and CEO Virginia Morrison made the announcement.
(SAN DIEGO, CA) – Eppig Brewing’s seasonal release of award-winning Festbier is now available on draft and in 16oz cans across the San Diego brewery’s distribution footprint, which grew earlier this month to include Orange County. The fall beer release marks the beginning of Oktoberfest season which Eppig will celebrate with events at its tasting rooms beginning September 17th.
