Anaheim, CA

fullertonobserver.com

Happening This Week: August 22-28

Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of August 22-28: • Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): “Sensory Friendly Tuesdays” is a weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit www.lhcm.org.
FULLERTON, CA
newsantaana.com

MainPlace Mall launches a Cash Reward Program

The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, has announced its “MainPlace Cash” promotion for shoppers that encourages visitors to come to the mall and enjoy all it has to offer. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any MainPlace Mall...
SANTA ANA, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Leimert Park Jazz Festival

What began in 2015 as an intimate annual block party (the Sutro Avenue Summer Soirée) on a residential street in Leimert Park has evolved organically into the Leimert Park Jazz Festival. Now in its 3rd year (and the second time presented in-person), the Leimert Park Jazz Festival is growing into a centerpiece of summer programming in South Los Angeles, drawing an audience that is diverse in age, race, ethnicity and socioeconomics. The Leimert Park Jazz Festival provides a platform to showcase and promote locally and internationally known music artists, local small minority-owned businesses, visual artists, and nonprofit organizations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Orange County, CA
Society
County
Orange County, CA
ladowntownnews.com

California law firm receives award for homeless service

Thanks to its fight against homelessness in Los Angeles, law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson has been accorded the Ruth Schwartz Legacy Award for 2022. A leading law firm in the U.S. specializing in real estate, Cox Castle received the accolade for advocating land use and housing policies to help curb the homelessness crisis in greater Los Angeles. The firm was acclaimed at partner and nonprofit organization Shelter Partnership’s annual gala in June, according to a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events

Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year

Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
2urbangirls.com

Leimert Park residents not happy with area Supervisor, Wells Fargo Bank

COUNTY SUPERVISOR “HOLLY MITCHELL” PARTNERS WITH PREDATORY WELLS FARGO BANK, A FAKE NON-PROFIT (COMMUNITY LAND TRUST), AND A CONVICTED FELON WITH AN AWARD OF $2 MILLION TO DELIBERATELY GENTRIFY THE BLACK LEIMERT PARK COMMUNITY. LOS ANGELES – In the face of united community opposition, Holly Mitchell manipulated the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake

MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
MADERA COUNTY, CA

