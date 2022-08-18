Read full article on original website
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fort Worth Mayor Defending Budget, Says It's Needed for Safer CityLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
California Becomes 1st State to Provide Free Meals to Public School Kids
The new program provides funding for breakfast and lunch daily for every student, regardless of their income status. With students heading back to the classroom all over the country, California kids will return with a big change: free meals for all. That’s because the Golden State has become the first to provide statewide school meals to everyone and will essentially end lunch shaming.
Cat Sneaks into Family Car & Joins Their Road Trip, Becomes Instant Celebrity
Andrea Scholten and her family were well into their road trip from St. Albans, Maine to Oshkosh, Wisconsin when they realized they had a secret passenger onboard their camper—their cat, Delilah. Apparently, Delilah didn’t get the memo that she was supposed to stay home and decided to hitch a ride to see what all the fuss was about.
27 Farm Stays Every Family Should Experience
Yearning for a few green acres to roam? Dreaming of farming organic lavender, or perhaps of yodeling with the yaks? At these farm stays across the nation, you’ll finally get your chance. Keep reading for all you need to know about planning your next family vacation at a working farm.
The Best Under-the-Radar National Parks in Every State (& D.C.)
Did you know the US has more than 400 national parks, sites, preserves, and monuments? From ancient fossil beds to wild and scenic rivers to camping, hiking and villages that sustain artists, we’ve found under-the-radar places in every state in the country (& D.C.) that you should add to your adventure list. With massive crowds heading to spots like Yosemite and the Grand Canyon, these lesser-known spots are great options when you want to visit without much planning.
Michigan Restaurant Closes Early Due to ‘Rude’ Tourists Mistreating Staff
Twenty-seven-year-old Larah Moore has worked in the restaurant industry for over a decade, and she’s seen it all. So when the general manager of the East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan came across one of her servers crying as a result of rude customers, she decided enough was enough.
