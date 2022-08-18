ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
California Becomes 1st State to Provide Free Meals to Public School Kids

The new program provides funding for breakfast and lunch daily for every student, regardless of their income status. With students heading back to the classroom all over the country, California kids will return with a big change: free meals for all. That’s because the Golden State has become the first to provide statewide school meals to everyone and will essentially end lunch shaming.
27 Farm Stays Every Family Should Experience

Yearning for a few green acres to roam? Dreaming of farming organic lavender, or perhaps of yodeling with the yaks? At these farm stays across the nation, you’ll finally get your chance. Keep reading for all you need to know about planning your next family vacation at a working farm.
The Best Under-the-Radar National Parks in Every State (& D.C.)

Did you know the US has more than 400 national parks, sites, preserves, and monuments? From ancient fossil beds to wild and scenic rivers to camping, hiking and villages that sustain artists, we’ve found under-the-radar places in every state in the country (& D.C.) that you should add to your adventure list. With massive crowds heading to spots like Yosemite and the Grand Canyon, these lesser-known spots are great options when you want to visit without much planning.
