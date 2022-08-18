ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile

The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Test With an Atomic Bomb Created an Unusual Anomaly

Air photo showing the crater and surrounding fused regionLos Alamos National Laboratory. The infamous Manhattan project changed the world and was kept a secret by the US government due to its many implications. Those working on the project were always blindfolded upon going to work so they would not know the location. The fewer people knew about it the lower the chances for it to be compromised.
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
Andrei Tapalaga

The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago

The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
The U.S. Army is developing combat-ready bras for female soldiers

The U.S. Army is developing a combat-ready bra to offer female soldiers protection and take the place of one-style-fits-all military issue undergarments. The “tactical bra” will add body armor and protection for female soldiers and would be the first of its kind to be added to the official Army uniform if approved by the Army Uniform Board this fall.
The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut

The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
Navy to Fix Soon-to-Be Decommissioned Freedom-Class Ships

The U.S. Navy will move forward and repair the ships, irrespective of their looming decommissioning. The U.S. Navy’s Freedom class, one of two classes of advanced but deeply flawed ships, will receive repairs vital to its propulsion system even though the ships are slated for decommissioning. “In partnership with...
