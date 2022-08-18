ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peer Group#Short Selling#Interest Graph#Peering#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
STOCKS
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

603 ETH Worth $954K Was Just Burned

What happened: On Sunday a total of 603.23 Ether ETH/USD worth $954,105, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,581.65), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Looking At Vale's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest

C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?

Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Target Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1369.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy