3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Hot Stocks Down Nearly 70% This Year That Could Set You Up for Blockbuster Growth
Twilio is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its solid position in the fast-growing cloud communications market. Matterport is stepping on the gas as it is taking advantage of the growing demand for "digital twins." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist
Large institutional investors have been buying these two stocks over the past year.
Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
603 ETH Worth $954K Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 603.23 Ether ETH/USD worth $954,105, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,581.65), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Looking At Vale's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest
C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?
Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Zillow: These 30 housing markets saw falling home prices in July…but don’t call it a housing crash
In July, Zillow predicted U.S. home prices would rise 7.8% over the coming year. On Thursday, the firm slashed the forecast to 2.4%.
Target Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1369.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Own Tesla Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split
Tesla's 3-for-1 stock split will take place at the close of trading on August 24, but you don't have to wait to determine how many shares you'll have in your account after the big day.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
Burlington Stores Faces 13% Price Target Cut By This Analyst Ahead Of Q2 Results
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on Burlington Stores Inc BURL and lowered the price target to $218 from $250, implying a 41% upside. Telsey sees the impact of inflation on the consumer and over-inventoried peers leading to a promotional environment that could impact the company's business.
Here's What To Watch For Vinco Ventures Stock After Trade Resumption And News Sends The Stock Soaring
On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re zeroed in on this week. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. Many of Benzinga’s followers responded to say they’re focusing in on Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG. Vinco Ventures resumed trading on...
