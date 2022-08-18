ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Kate Hudson and Stepdad Kurt Russell Watch Her Son Ryder Perform Music Gig With Band

"Watching my baby #stagemoms." The 42-year-old was joined by her stepfather Kurt Russell at her 18-year-old son Ryder's gig at a Los Angeles club. The "Mother's Day" star took to Instagram to share a carousel of images of her son playing with his band, Codependence. She captioned the post, "Watching my baby #stagemoms."
Alison Brie on GLOW Cancellation: 'Great Heartbreak of My Career'

"I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I've worked on!" Alison Brie is getting candid about what exactly "GLOW" meant to her. Though the 39-year-old actress has moved on to different projects, Brie admitted her Netflix series, "GLOW" still holds a special place in her heart.
Meghan Markle podcast - live: Duchess talks race, motherhood and Royals with Serena Williams in first episode of Archetypes on Spotify

The Duchess of Sussex has released the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on Meghan Markle’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).Meghan acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when they are labelled “ambitious”. The pair also discussed the ripple effect this has on the rest of their lives.The podcast is a co-production between Archewell Audio, Gimlet and Spotify. Archewell Audio sits under Archewell, the organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after...
