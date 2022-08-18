Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Kate Hudson and Stepdad Kurt Russell Watch Her Son Ryder Perform Music Gig With Band
"Watching my baby #stagemoms." The 42-year-old was joined by her stepfather Kurt Russell at her 18-year-old son Ryder's gig at a Los Angeles club. The "Mother's Day" star took to Instagram to share a carousel of images of her son playing with his band, Codependence. She captioned the post, "Watching my baby #stagemoms."
Child With Dwarfism Who Went Viral After Being Bullied Lands Role In New Mad Max Film
In 2020, the then-9-year-old begged for a knife to kill himself after being picked on in school. Quaden Bayles -- the child who went viral in 2020 after a video of the then-9 year old crying over being bullied -- is getting the last laugh. According to George Miller, Bayles,...
Alison Brie on GLOW Cancellation: 'Great Heartbreak of My Career'
"I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I've worked on!" Alison Brie is getting candid about what exactly "GLOW" meant to her. Though the 39-year-old actress has moved on to different projects, Brie admitted her Netflix series, "GLOW" still holds a special place in her heart.
Meghan Markle podcast - live: Duchess talks race, motherhood and Royals with Serena Williams in first episode of Archetypes on Spotify
The Duchess of Sussex has released the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on Meghan Markle’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).Meghan acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when they are labelled “ambitious”. The pair also discussed the ripple effect this has on the rest of their lives.The podcast is a co-production between Archewell Audio, Gimlet and Spotify. Archewell Audio sits under Archewell, the organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after...
