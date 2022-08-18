Read full article on original website
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
AMC Entertainment Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus DA Davidson Predicts $318 For Estée Lauder
DA Davidson cut the price target for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL from $342 to $318. Estée Lauder shares fell 0.4% to $264.29 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from $630 to $680. Palo Alto Networks shares rose 9.8% to $558.00 in pre-market trading.
Medtronic Q1 Earnings Within Expectation, Sees Higher Currency Headwind On FY23 Sales
Medtronic Plc's MDT Q1 FY23 sales of $7.37 billion decreased 8% Y/Y on a reported basis and 4% organically, beating the consensus of $7.22 billion. Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.13 decreased 17%, beating the analyst consensus of $1.12 and aligning with the company expectations. Medtronic's heart device unit sales decreased...
GDS Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
GDS Holdings GDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GDS Holdings missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $56.25 million from the same...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Recap: GH Research Q2 Earnings
GH Research GHRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GH Research beat estimated earnings by 96.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.006 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Baozun Shares Drop Premarket As It Clocks 8% Revenue Decline In Q2; Applies For Primary Listing In Hong Kong
Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 7.9% year-on-year to $316.8 million, beating the consensus of $310 million. Drivers: Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) rose 46.8% Y/Y to RMB23.1 billion. Distribution GMV decreased 28.8% Y/Y to RMB778.5 million. The non-distribution GMV climbed 52.4% Y/Y to RMB22.3 billion.
Booking Holdings To $2,300? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
UBS raised the price target on Foot Locker, Inc. FL from $29 to $39. However, UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained the stock with a Neutral. Foot Locker shares fell 0.4% to $36.70 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley boosted Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG price target from $2,100 to $2,300. Morgan Stanley...
Why Zoom Video Stock Is Falling Today
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported weak top-line results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Zoom said second-quarter revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 93 cents per share.
JM Smucker: Q1 Earnings Insights
JM Smucker SJM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JM Smucker beat estimated earnings by 31.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $15.00 million from the same...
Recap: Macy's Q2 Earnings
Macy's M reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macy's beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was down $47.00 million from the same period last...
Nocera, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Company achieves a 72% increase in net sales versus second quarter of 2021. Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Nocera, Inc. NCRA (“Nocera” or the “Company”), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company with a focus on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), announced second quarter results ended June 30, 2022.
XPeng Q2 Revenue Beats Street View; Margin Shrinks On Higher Battery Cost
XPeng Inc XPEV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 97.7% year-on-year, to RMB7.44 billion ($1.11 billion), beating the consensus of $1.06 billion. Quarterly vehicle deliveries increased 98% Y/Y to 34,422. P7 smart sports sedan deliveries rose 39% to 15,983, and P5 smart family sedan deliveries were 12,848. The gross margin...
Dada Nexus Records 55% Revenue Growth In Q2
Dada Nexus Ltd DADA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.7% year-on-year, to RMB2.28 billion. The number of active customers for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was 72.8 million versus 51.3 million last year. Dada Now revenues increased 37.4% Y/Y to RMB815.6 million, and JDDJ revenues climbed 66.3%...
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
After Reports Of Amazon Taking Interest In Healthcare Firm, Cathie Wood Cuts $48M From Stake
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management sold over 1.7 million shares of home-health services company Signify Health Inc SGFY, valued at over $47.9 million based on Monday’s closing price, through two of its exchange-traded funds. The share sale comes in the wake of a 41% single-day rise in Signify's stock...
Dick's Sporting Goods: Q2 Earnings Insights
Dick's Sporting Goods DKS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dick's Sporting Goods beat estimated earnings by 3.08%, reporting an EPS of $3.68 versus an estimate of $3.57. Revenue was down $163.00 million from...
Maxim: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – Raise Estimates on Expected Contributions from M&A, Positive on the South East Asia E-commerce Market
New York, 23 August 2022 – Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Inc. SOPA (“SoPa”). SOPA is in the early stages of building an online South East Asian company. Luxury store, Leflair, was the primary revenue contributor for 2Q22. Other businesses are food and beverage online support, online delivery companies Handycart and Pushkart (bought during 1Q22), and Mangan.ph (2Q22), as well as Gorilla Networks, a telecom MVNO (early June '22). SOPA is also starting a loyalty points offering. Maxim believes there should be significant cross-selling opportunities and organic growth in the future. Specifically, Maxim believes Thoughtful Media can market the Company's other brands and the food delivery and luxury brand businesses can be expanded geographically. Maxim has a positive view on the SEA market given faster-than-expected growth rates, increasing mobile and ecommerce penetration, younger populations, travel opening back up, and the opportunity to consolidate smaller companies.
Volkswagen Eyes Stake In Canadian Mining Business: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY is planning to enter the mining business in Canada, Reuters reported, citing Handelsblatt daily. The move will ensure the automaker's raw material supply for battery production. "We are not opening any mines of our own, but we want to acquire stakes in Canadian mines and mine operators,"...
