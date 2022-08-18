ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

I Don’t Know How to Help My Daughter Navigate Her Toxic “Friendships”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My daughter...
KIDS
purewow.com

The Two-Choice Method Cut My Kid’s Tantrums in Half

Whether you’ve got a 2-year-old, toddler or preschooler, the power struggles are real. But when a tantrum hits, my go-to tactic is what many a therapist calls the “two-choice method”—and nine out of 10 times it works. Here’s how it plays out: No excuses, you needed...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Briana Belcher

Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
Slate

My Daughter’s Friend Is Being Ridiculed Because Her Parents Don’t Understand Basic Hygiene

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My daughter “Madison,” 12, has been best friends with “Sarah” since the girls were in first grade. I’ve always known Sarah’s parents have some beliefs about girls that I don’t agree with. For example, Sarah is not allowed to spend time with male friends outside of school, she cannot wear shorts (knee-length skirts are OK), and makeup is absolutely forbidden (the “makeup” in question was tinted Chapstick). They are deeply religious and conservative and I figured these beliefs were part of that.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
SheKnows

A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense

A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Akhil Aravind

Parents favored their son over their three daughters

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. In my culture, sons are responsible for caring for their parents financially and physically once they can’t earn or carry out day-to-day activities themselves. For example, the son and his wife are to cook, clean, and buy things for his aging parents.
herviewfromhome.com

Is Anyone Really a Natural When it Comes to Motherhood?

Ever since I was little I’ve been drawn to the ideals of motherhood. I would prance around the neighborhood with dolls piled high in my best friend’s stroller. We would set up shop on the lawn with blankets made into makeshift beds and clothes sprawled out everywhere. When I was 12, I took a babysitting course and went around the block knocking on doors and telling the neighbors I was ready for hire. I babysat regularly and was known as a baby whisperer.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy