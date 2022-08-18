Read full article on original website
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
NBC12
Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
Richmond Police looking for man VCU students say tried to enter their home
Richmond Police released new photos Monday of a person they are attempting to identify and said is suspected of recent suspicious behavior in the city's Fan neighborhood.
VIDEO: Teen shoots BB gun into a string of Chester homes, neighbors want answers
Chesterfield police are investigating a string of vandalism attacks in a Chester neighborhood, leaving residents cleaning up thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Chesterfield Police searching for suspect in Central Virginia credit card theft
Chesterfield County Police is investigating a credit card theft and fraud that occurred in June, and is seeking additional information from the public.
Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County
Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County.
NBC12
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man who has been captured on multiple doorbell cameras in the Fan neighborhood attempting to enter homes late at night and in the early morning. “I mean the guys a creepazoid, you know, it’s really creepy behavior. I don’t want...
Richmond tractor-trailer crash spills logs across Powhite Parkway, closes bridge
Several lanes are closed on the Powhite Parkway bridge in Richmond after a tractor-trailer crash spilled logs across the highway.
Augusta Free Press
AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
NBC12
Police searching for teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents are shaken up after one suspect shot a BB gun into several front doors and damaged multiple mailboxes on Tallywood Lane in Chesterfield County. Chester resident Jacqueline Bird captured the frightening moments on her ring camera. “It’s scary, just scary because he had this...
Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit
Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement.
WDBJ7.com
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
NBC12
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night. Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police...
Chesterfield Police seeking fugitive in relation to drug charges
Chesterfield County Police is looking for a fugitive wanted in relation to felony drug charges.
Chesterfield Police seeking fugitive wanted for felony level threats
Chesterfield County Police is looking for a fugitive wanted on multiple charges, including a felony charge.
Albemarle County Police investigating after one injured in suspected shooting
Police are investigating after a person was found injured with a suspected gunshot wound just north of Charlottesville.
Suspected mass overdose adds to more than 15 overdoses in Chesterfield in one month
In Chesterfield County, three people were sent to the hospital for suspected overdoses on Saturday.
cbs19news
Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
Lanes open after I-195 North crash in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 1.9, just after the Broad Street exit. The northbound left shoulder, as well as the left and center lanes are closed.
NBC12
Traveling exhibit from Library of Virginia features Virginia’s deaf, shared signing community
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A new traveling exhibit from the Library of Virginia showcases the history of Virginia’s deaf village and shared signing community in Shenandoah County. Between 1740 and 1975, Lantz Mills, Virginia, was the home to many families with deaf and hearing parents and at least...
UV Cavalier Daily
Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall
Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
