Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
Fans all saying the same thing as Joshua seen chewing mystery green object before Usyk fight…and it could be a bad omen
ANTHONY JOSHUA looked nervous as he chewed a mystery green object ahead of his showdown with Oleksandr Usyk, according to fight fans. AJ, 32, chewed on what appeared to be his gumshield inside the King Abdullah Sports City. The Brit was caught by the cameras as he walked to his...
Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
Oleksandr Usyk sends Tyson Fury message after retaining heavyweight titles over Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk has called on Tyson Fury to come out of retirement and maintains he will not fight again unless it is against the Briton. The Ukrainian defended his world heavyweight titles with victory via split decision over Anthony Joshua in a rematch.Usyk now only lacks the WBC title, held by Fury, with the 35-year-old eager to take on the ‘Gypsy King’ to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Usyk said: “I’m sure that Fury is not retired yet. I’m convinced he wants to fight me.“I want to fight him, if I’m not fighting Fury, I’m not fighting at...
RELATED PEOPLE
UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards live results [UPDATED]
UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards live results. Over six years after their first encounter, with neither man having tasted defeat since, Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are set to do battle once again — this time with the UFC welterweight championship on the line in the main event of UFC 278.
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight
Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’
Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Not Offended By Joshua's Outburst: I Respect Him, He Was a Bit Emotional
On Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk secured a twelve round split decision in his rematch with Anthony Joshua, to retain the WBO, IBO, WBA, IBF heavyweight titles. Usyk said that he was not offended by Joshua’s reaction in the aftermath of their rematch, when he appeared to throw two of the belts out of the ring, having apparently been stopped by Usyk’s team from presenting them to him, before Joshua made an impassioned and often rambling speech to the crowd.
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds
The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list
The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, so it is no surprise that fans often debate how the elite fighters compare to one another.Alongside its weekly-updated rankings for each weight class, the UFC has its own pound-for-pound rankings, containing 15 names – as with each list for every division.Here, The Independent has constructed its own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men’s UFC fighters, to be updated monthly. While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings,...
Comments / 4