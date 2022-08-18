SHREVEPORT, La. - As the ArkLaTex gets hit with flooding there are several things drivers need to keep in mind when hitting the road. First reduce your speed. Cutting down five miles per hour on your speed can greatly improve your ability to come to a complete stop. If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights off you should slow to 15 or 20 miles per hour under the speed limit to safely pass. Second make you car as visible as possible. It is state law in Louisiana that if your wipers are going, you need to have your headlights on.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO