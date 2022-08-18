Read full article on original website
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Countdown to FFF: North Caddo
North Caddo’s quarterfinals appearance in 2021 was the first ever for the school. Now into a new year, the Titans want to make more history. "Eliminating nevers. We had never won two playoff games in year. We had only won three district championships. Now we've won three back-to-back-to-back. So I mean anytime you can do something that's never been accomplished in the past it's big. And we try to celebrate those when it happens for a short period of time and then get back to work and move on to the next one."
Countdown to FFF: Bossier
Bossier football is on the rise. Interest has grown so much in the program, head coach De’Aumante Johnson says they’ve run out of jerseys. "It just shows we're doing something right in the program that kids are loving, especially with this spread formation. That's what all the kids want to do now-a-days."
Countdown to FFF: Marshall
On the job since February, Marshall head coach Jack Alvarez says he’s settled in at his new home. "I love it so far. The kids have been very receptive, the community has been very receptive. Now, I know I'm undefeated still right now because we haven't played a game, we'll see how that goes once you start winning and losing games, but it's been good so far. I enjoy the kids, I enjoy the community."
Countdown to FFF: Carthage
Picked to win it all by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Carthage head coach Scott Surratt says the Bulldogs welcome the expectations. "We embrace our ranking every year. A lot people don't like talking about it. We talk about it. We've been there before and been very successful with it so we're going to take it and run with it and see how it goes," Surratt explains.
Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have a wet one ahead of us and I’m not talking about just tomorrow!. Tonight, showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions, and lows in the mid-70s. Tracking continued rain chances, as we saw today but this time more, tomorrow and at times...
Flood watch continues until Tuesday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers are urged to be extra careful Tuesday morning as there are scattered reports of high water on some roadways and a few fallen trees across the ArkLaTex. However, no major damage has been reported. About 4 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,500 SWEPCO customers remained without power. Click here for a real-time look at outages and the estimated time of restoration.
Pepito XO opens downtown
SHREVEPORT,La.-- Pepito Munoz is back with a new restaurant in downtown Shreveport featuring a new partnership with Artspace and boasting a new menu. The popular chef cut ties with a different management group back in January he says right away he started working on this current partnership. On Monday, he welcomed customers to Pepito XO on Texas Street.
Sunday showers and storms - Flood Watch in place
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracking continued rain chances today and at times the showers and storms could bring some heavy downpours. The best chances are looking to be in the afternoon with the rate increasing around 7 PM. A slight break from rainfall is expected during the late evening and overnight hours but another round will be on the way early in the morning Monday. Highs today will struggle, looking at the mid-80s, lows in the low-70s.
postsouth.com
Southern Rail Commission coming to Shreveport as passenger rail gains momentum in Louisiana
Louisiana's potential passenger rail expansions across the Interstate 20 corridor and connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans are gaining steam and will grab the Deep South spotlight when the Southern Rail Commission meets in Shreveport next month. "It gives us a chance to showcase Shreveport and advance our strategy and...
Crane crashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a close call Saturday for Shreveport homeowners and a tree-trimming crew. Shortly after 9 a.m., Shreveport Fire crews responded to a call that a tree trimming company's crane had tipped over, crashing thorugh the roof of a home. The accident happened in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue.
Family escapes after crane crashes into Broadmoor home
Shreveport firefighters and SWEPCO crews are on the scene where a large crane crashed into a Broadmoore neighborhood home Saturday morning.
10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022
So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
Driving in Wet Weather and what you need to know to stay safe
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the ArkLaTex gets hit with flooding there are several things drivers need to keep in mind when hitting the road. First reduce your speed. Cutting down five miles per hour on your speed can greatly improve your ability to come to a complete stop. If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights off you should slow to 15 or 20 miles per hour under the speed limit to safely pass. Second make you car as visible as possible. It is state law in Louisiana that if your wipers are going, you need to have your headlights on.
Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport
If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
Magnet High School closed due to power outage
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. SWEPCO is working to restore power as quickly as possible and classes are expected to resume Wednesday.
Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
arklatexweekend.com
Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza
Bossier City, Louisiana — BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more. The block party will be happening on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
Boil advisory in place for some Red River Parish residents
HALL SUMMIT, La. - Residents of the East Cross Water System in Red River Parish are under a boil advisory. Spokesman Bobby Thigpen told KTBS 3 News Tuesday that the decision was made to put the advisory in place after a loss of water pressure in the area. The boil...
Two suspects in Shreveport carjacking captured in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars. Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Authorities...
Tom and Katie Aranda manage stable family home life after stellar Air Force careers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Tom and Katie Aranda met in the Air Force while in England. It was not on the job, though. It was while volunteering to lead a church youth group. Now they have a youth group of their own in their busy household. Dr. Katie, who became a...
