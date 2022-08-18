ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Countdown to FFF: North Caddo

North Caddo’s quarterfinals appearance in 2021 was the first ever for the school. Now into a new year, the Titans want to make more history. "Eliminating nevers. We had never won two playoff games in year. We had only won three district championships. Now we've won three back-to-back-to-back. So I mean anytime you can do something that's never been accomplished in the past it's big. And we try to celebrate those when it happens for a short period of time and then get back to work and move on to the next one."
VIVIAN, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Bossier

Bossier football is on the rise. Interest has grown so much in the program, head coach De’Aumante Johnson says they’ve run out of jerseys. "It just shows we're doing something right in the program that kids are loving, especially with this spread formation. That's what all the kids want to do now-a-days."
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Marshall

On the job since February, Marshall head coach Jack Alvarez says he’s settled in at his new home. "I love it so far. The kids have been very receptive, the community has been very receptive. Now, I know I'm undefeated still right now because we haven't played a game, we'll see how that goes once you start winning and losing games, but it's been good so far. I enjoy the kids, I enjoy the community."
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Carthage

Picked to win it all by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Carthage head coach Scott Surratt says the Bulldogs welcome the expectations. "We embrace our ranking every year. A lot people don't like talking about it. We talk about it. We've been there before and been very successful with it so we're going to take it and run with it and see how it goes," Surratt explains.
CARTHAGE, TX
Shreveport, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Shreveport, LA
Football
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
KSLA

Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have a wet one ahead of us and I’m not talking about just tomorrow!. Tonight, showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions, and lows in the mid-70s. Tracking continued rain chances, as we saw today but this time more, tomorrow and at times...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Flood watch continues until Tuesday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers are urged to be extra careful Tuesday morning as there are scattered reports of high water on some roadways and a few fallen trees across the ArkLaTex. However, no major damage has been reported. About 4 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,500 SWEPCO customers remained without power. Click here for a real-time look at outages and the estimated time of restoration.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pepito XO opens downtown

SHREVEPORT,La.-- Pepito Munoz is back with a new restaurant in downtown Shreveport featuring a new partnership with Artspace and boasting a new menu. The popular chef cut ties with a different management group back in January he says right away he started working on this current partnership. On Monday, he welcomed customers to Pepito XO on Texas Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Sunday showers and storms - Flood Watch in place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracking continued rain chances today and at times the showers and storms could bring some heavy downpours. The best chances are looking to be in the afternoon with the rate increasing around 7 PM. A slight break from rainfall is expected during the late evening and overnight hours but another round will be on the way early in the morning Monday. Highs today will struggle, looking at the mid-80s, lows in the low-70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Crane crashes into Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a close call Saturday for Shreveport homeowners and a tree-trimming crew. Shortly after 9 a.m., Shreveport Fire crews responded to a call that a tree trimming company's crane had tipped over, crashing thorugh the roof of a home. The accident happened in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022

So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTBS

Driving in Wet Weather and what you need to know to stay safe

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the ArkLaTex gets hit with flooding there are several things drivers need to keep in mind when hitting the road. First reduce your speed. Cutting down five miles per hour on your speed can greatly improve your ability to come to a complete stop. If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights off you should slow to 15 or 20 miles per hour under the speed limit to safely pass. Second make you car as visible as possible. It is state law in Louisiana that if your wipers are going, you need to have your headlights on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport

If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza

Bossier City, Louisiana — BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more. The block party will be happening on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Two suspects in Shreveport carjacking captured in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars. Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA

