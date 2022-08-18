ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

Macon-area doctor accused by feds of illegally dispensing drugs withdraws guilty plea

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A Middle Georgia physician who last year pleaded guilty to illegally dispensing drugs to patients will be allowed to withdraw his plea.

A federal judge, who earlier this year denied Dr. Thomas H. Sachy’s effort to in essence “take back” his plea , on Thursday granted Sachy’s withdrawal based on a change in the law that came in the wake of his June 2021 plea.

Sachy, 58, of Jones County, was arrested in 2018 and accused of money laundering, drug dispensation and distribution crimes, and also of unlawfully dispensing drugs that led to death or serious injury. One person Sachy prescribed oxycodone and fentanyl to died in 2017, federal authorities have alleged.

Last June, Sachy entered a guilty plea to one count — unlawful distribution of controlled substances — in a multi-count indictment .

U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land’s order granting Sachy’s plea withdrawal on Thursday noted that at the time Sachy entered his guilty plea that legal precedent did not require prosecutors “to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that (Sachy) knew that he was acting in an unauthorized manner.”

In late June of this year, while Sachy still awaited sentencing, the Supreme Court overruled the precedent.

Sachy’s motion to withdraw his plea said he would not have pleaded guilty had the precedent not been in place.

His case is now set to go to trial in late January.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

3 who robbed Macon mom at gunpoint sentenced to prison

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three individuals who robbed a Macon mother at gunpoint have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their crimes. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans were juveniles when they committed the robbery on March 27, 2020. All three individuals pleaded guilty to robbery by intimidation and...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Three juveniles sentenced in 2020 armed robbery of single mom in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault. According to a news release...
MACON, GA
Clayton News Daily

Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers

ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
BOGART, GA
wgxa.tv

Watchdog group calls out Laurens Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a middle Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jones County, GA
State
Georgia State
Jones County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
wgxa.tv

GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Arizona say a Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme. They say 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy to commit money laundering.
KENNESAW, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Dispensation#Guilty Plea#Feds#Sentencing#The Supreme Court
13WMAZ

Person shot in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — In a Facebook post, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Fredonia Church Road on Sunday. One suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting, and one person has been taken to an area hospital.
LAMAR COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

DA: Man found guilty in 2020 Academy Sports robbery

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man responsible for robbing a Macon sporting goods store was convicted in court Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says a jury convicted 31-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
MACON, GA
WGAU

4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns. According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
5K+
Followers
118
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy