Read full article on original website
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
Look: This Arch Manning Pass Went Viral Last Night
Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning has one more season of outstanding highlights to collect at Isidore Newman. On Friday, Manning's New Orleans-based high school welcomed Holy Cross for a preseason scrimmage. With all eyes on the five-star recruit, he delivered with a five-star caliber highlight. While on the run rolling...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Saints' Quarterback Cut News
The New Orleans Saints cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday morning. Per Nick Underhill, the Saints have waived KJ Costello following their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Costello has yet to play during the preseason, but that hasn't stopped Saints fans from being upset about the...
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to unbelievable game-winning high school play
Football season is beginning this weekend for many high schools across the country, and Loganville High School in Georgia has already pulled off what might be the best play of the entire football season on the very first weekend. In quadruple overtime with the game on the line, Loganville called...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Finebaum Believes 2 College Football Moves Are 'Inevitable'
USC and UCLA shook up the college football landscape with their upcoming jump to the Big Ten, as did Texas and Oklahoma when they decided to join the SEC. And given the B1G's new "game-changing" media rights deal, ESPN's Paul Finebaum doesn't see the expansion stopping there. Hopping on Twitter...
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
thecomeback.com
Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama
During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade
Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
Herschel Walker Declines Debate: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL star turned political figure Herschel Walker has reportedly declined an invitation to debate his opponent in the U.S. Senate race. Walker, who starred collegiately at Georgia, is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of the state. His opponent is Senator Raphael Warnock. The former NFL star has...
Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday
The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
604K+
Followers
72K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0