A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO