kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLDING, FORWARD PROGRESS IN SOUTHERN OREGON
Containment lines are holding across all fires in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District as forward progress continues across incidents in Josephine and Jackson counties. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said of the 54 fires ignited by Wednesday evening’s thunderstorm, the vast majority are extinguished. Weber said...
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
KTVL
Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
KTVL
Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire
GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
clayconews.com
UPDATE: PEDESTRIAN IDENTIFIED IN FATAL CRASH ON SOUTH SIXTH STREET NEAR HOPE STREET IN KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON
KLAMATH FALLS, OR (AUGUST 19, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the identity of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls has been released. UPDATE: The pedestrian is identified as:...
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
KTVL
Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land
JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
KDRV
UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties
UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
KTVL
Medford woman suing Dairy Queen over onion rings oil burn
MEDFORD — A Medford woman filed a lawsuit on Aug 9 against T. A. U. Investments, owners of the Dairy Queen on West Main Street in Medford, claiming she was burned when hot oil poured out of an onion ring container. According to court documents, Mari Thompson is seeking...
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
KDRV
SWAT takes down drug trafficking organization
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. –Police in our area are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET)utilized the JCSO SWAT team after investigations determined an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization. Detectives served a search warrant...
