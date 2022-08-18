ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

CONTAINMENT LINES HOLDING, FORWARD PROGRESS IN SOUTHERN OREGON

Containment lines are holding across all fires in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District as forward progress continues across incidents in Josephine and Jackson counties. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said of the 54 fires ignited by Wednesday evening’s thunderstorm, the vast majority are extinguished. Weber said...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
UPI News

Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire

GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
TALENT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Klamath Alerts

KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land

JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Cunningham
KDRV

UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties

UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford woman suing Dairy Queen over onion rings oil burn

MEDFORD — A Medford woman filed a lawsuit on Aug 9 against T. A. U. Investments, owners of the Dairy Queen on West Main Street in Medford, claiming she was burned when hot oil poured out of an onion ring container. According to court documents, Mari Thompson is seeking...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pickleball#The Next Generation#Mazama#Kbpa#Esser
KDRV

SWAT takes down drug trafficking organization

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. –Police in our area are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET)utilized the JCSO SWAT team after investigations determined an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization. Detectives served a search warrant...
CENTRAL POINT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy