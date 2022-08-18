ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cam Heyward Suffers Injury During Practice

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsLmP_0hMPMCph00

The Pittsburgh Steelers defender went down on the last day of training camp.

In the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers' daily seven shots drill, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, not just one of the anchors of that talented defense but a revered team leader as well, went down with an apparent injury.

Heyward stayed down on the sidelines even after the seven shots drill was over. He was spotted with the cleat and sock off his left foot while a Steelers trainer attended to his left ankle. Heyward eventually put his cleat back on but was walking gingerly before trainers again removed his cleat and put a wrap on.

He eventually left the sideline on a cart.

This is another untimely blow to a Steelers defensive line that was just starting to become whole again. Veteran tackle Tyson Alualu had just returned to full participation at practice this week but Montravius Adams suffered an ankle injury on Monday and Isiahh Loudermilk left practice this week with a rib injury.

All Steelers will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors

Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Order for Next Preseason Game

Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers' Second Preseason Game

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

Film Room: What Impressed About Steelers Rookies

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Next Preseason
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers rookie QB likely out for season with significant injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral’s first professional season is likely over practically before it even began. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that Corral suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury during Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. The injury could sideline Corral for the entire 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy