ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Most Beautiful Beach Walk

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJbcV_0hMPM25g00
Photo: Getty Images

The Golden State is home to a number of beautiful beaches perfect for long walks and good conversation. There is one trail in particular that leads travelers up to a cliff that overlooks the ocean. The view and the accessibility of this trail make it one of the most popular beach walks in the state.

According to Californiabeaches , the most beautiful beach walk in California is the Muir Beach Overlook trail in the Golden Gate National Recreational Area. The trail is a steady .3 mile trek with 180 degree views of the ocean. At the end of the trail, there is a circular gate that prevents walkers from falling off of the overlook point.

Here is what Californiabeaches had to say about the Muir Beach Overlook:

"Short ‘n sweet, the hike to Muir Beach Overlook will give you clear, wide ocean views without even having to go a half-mile. Set just off Highway 1, north of Muir Beach, the trail leads down a series of steps along a rocky promontory. It eventually comes to a platform, where you can relax overlooking the big blue Pacific, and also find some of the area’s premier whale watching opportunities. Just looking at this photo is making us want to lace up our hiking boots!"

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers

LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Muir Beach, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#The Most Beautiful#Hiking Boots#Golden Gate#Most Beautiful Beach Walk
Amancay Tapia

To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
travelnowsmart.com

Buckeye Hot Springs in Ohio

Buckeye Hot Springs is a relatively remote, but still popular, natural hot spring located in Toiyabe National Forest. Accessible via a dirt road, the water emerges piping hot and cools as it trickles into rock pools and down into Buckeye Creek. Located just outside of town, one pool is partially tucked into a cave. Although buckeye hot springs isn’t the most crowded destination, you should still wear appropriate clothing if you plan to visit the sultry hot springs.
OHIO STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

173K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy