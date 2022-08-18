ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham Goalkeeper Areola Makes Erling Haaland Observation

By Elliot Thompson
 4 days ago

Erling Haaland made his Premier League debut against West Ham and started his career in the division of England in fine form as he scored two goals to win the Premier League Champions the game.

West Ham goal keeper Areola, who joined permanently this summer, has spoken about the Norwegian international after watching him get a brace against his side after being substituted on as Lukasz Fabianski, who has started the campaign as David Moyes' number one, suffered an injury in the early stages of the contest.

Areola joined West Ham from PSG after spending last season on loan at The Hammers

Areola conceded a penalty after bringing down Haaland which enabled the former Borussia Dortmund man to step up and slot the ball past him for his first ever Premier League goal.

Speaking a couple of weeks after the game he said: ""He's a good player, as we know. He's powerful, really rapid, quick.

"We were not surprised, we know the quality of the player. Obviously he scored twice. I think he is going to be a great striker. I think it is going to be difficult to stop him."

Haaland celebrated his second goal in front of the away end

Haaland got his second goal in the second half after Kevin De Bruyne slipped him through on goal with no West Ham defender being able to catch up with him.

Bournemouth goal keeper Mark Travers was able to not concede to him but the problem was he conceded four other goals which emphasises the quality Pep Guardiola has at his disposal.

Nick Pope of Newcastle will be Haaland's next opponent between the sticks.

