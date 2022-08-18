ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury

A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Jimmy Fallon
POPSUGAR

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married, Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the news Saturday evening on Instagram. After postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in front of their friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA on Aug. 20, according to a photo posted by another one of the actor's "Modern Family" costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple's wedding party included Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor, and bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. The women celebrated Hyland with a bachelorette party in Mexico in July. POPSUGAR has reached out to Hyland and Adams's representatives for comment on the couple's happy news.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars

Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Seth Rogen Reveals the "Superbad" Actor Jonah Hill Originally "Hated" After Auditions

Fifteen years after the debut of their beloved comedy "Superbad," co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took the time to reflect on their creation with its stars, and some of their revelations are not what you'd expect. In fact, in an oral history with Vanity Fair, they reveal that there was one actor whom Jonah Hill, who led the movie with costar Michael Cera, couldn't stand at first. Thanks to some strategically placed flyers and one chaotic audition, the "Superbad" creators revealed, Hill had a rocky start with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka McLovin, on and off camera.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Good Burger#Burger Joint
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Wears This Divisive Shorts Trend From the '90s

Building on her signature grunge-inspired style, Billie Eilish delivered a fresh look on her trip to Asia. The "Everything I Wanted" singer shared a carousel of images with fans on Instagram on Aug. 17, the first of which consisted of her in an oversize black sweater over a pair of denim bermuda shorts. Finished with platform Converse sneakers styled with black socks and a Harley Davidson baseball cap, Eilish looked comfortable and cool posing on stage. Her choppy, dark hairstyle only added to the edgy theme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash

Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday: "We Love U!!"

Happy birthday, Zuma Rossdale! Gwen Stefani's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, turned 14 years old on Aug. 21, and his mom commemorated the special day on Instagram. Stefani shared a series of adorable photos of Zuma throughout the years, including a shot of him as a baby and another of his decadent birthday cake. "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! gx," she captioned the snaps.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Goes Barbiecore in a 1-Shoulder Minidress

No one does nostalgia dressing quite like Megan Thee Stallion. Fresh off dropping her new album, "Traumazine," the 27-year-old rapper is now in the middle of a whirlwind press tour, providing ample opportunities to show off her bold signature style. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a recent photo shoot, where she can be seen rocking a throwback trend that you likely remember from your youth: colorful camo print.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
POPSUGAR

Netflix Just Released a Surprise Episode of "The Sandman" You Can Watch Right Now

Amazing news for fans of "The Sandman": Netflix just released a surprise hour-long bonus episode! The first 10 episodes of season one began streaming on Aug. 5 and brought fans into the world of Dream (Tom Sturridge), Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie), and the Endless. Now, the 11th surprise episode expands on that universe even more. "The Sandman" creator Neil Gaiman teased the release of the bonus installment in a tweet on Aug. 19, writing, "It would be nice if there were more than just the 10 episodes of Sandman in Season 1."
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

See Photos of Chris Hemsworth and His Twin Boys on Their "Epic Camping Trip"

Chris Hemsworth and his twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, are enjoying the great outdoors on their family camping trip. On Aug. 17, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor shared a photo series of the Hemsworth boys's nature getaway via Instagram, and the trio looked like they had a ton of fun together. "Epic camping trip with my boys," Chris wrote in a caption. "Surfing, fishing, roasting marshmallows and wrestling kangaroos. Ain't nothing like it!"
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Emma Watson Gives Her Beloved Pixie Cut a 2022 Refresh

Emma Watson is back on the scene with a new partnership — and hairstyle. Announced as the face of Prada Beauty's new refillable fragrance, the "Little Women" actor unveiled a fresh pixie cut in a photo from the upcoming campaign. Though reminiscent of her famous short style from 2010, her current pixie is a modernized iteration, with super-short micro bangs and tousled layers. In the campaign image for the perfume, which launches on Aug. 22, Watson also posed with feathery, brushed-up eyebrows and a sultry, siren-eyes look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Dancing to Mariah Carey's "Emotions" With Daughter

Nick Cannon and his daughter know how to spend a Wednesday morning. On Aug. 17, the entertainer shared a video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, dancing around to "Emotions" by Mariah Carey — who also happens to be Monroe's mom and Cannon's ex-wife. "No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" the 41-year-old wrote in the caption, tagging Carey.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Will There Be an "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" Season 2? Here's the Deal

Good news, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" fans! The hit K-drama was officially renewed for season two ahead of its penultimate episode of season one on Aug. 17. The buzzworthy show follows the titular Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), a lawyer on the autism spectrum who has an exceptionally high IQ and a unique approach to law that makes her an invaluable asset at her new law farm. While the whale-loving protagonist soars high in her career, social interactions can still be tricky for Young Woo as she navigates her career and newfound romance.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Aura Nails Are Very on Brand For Her

Megan Fox's aura, and it's as gorgeous as she is. OK, maybe it's not her real aura, but Fox's manicurist, Brittney Boyce, posted a picture of the actor's latest manicure, and her "aura" nail art is simply captivating. Fox's nails were kept a long, tapered square shape and had a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

HBO Max Is Quietly Removing Some of Your Favorite Shows From Its Service

If you thought the powers that be over at HBO Max would take things slow as it prepares to merge the popular streamer with its fellow Warner Bros.-owned platform, Discovery+, you thought wrong. Instead, HBO Max is moving full steam ahead, and step one is apparently removing nearly 40 titles (and counting) from the service beginning this week.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy