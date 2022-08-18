ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney says primary loss shows GOP voters and leadership are 'very sick'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said her double-digit loss to a Trump-backed challenger in Tuesday's GOP primary showed that "large portions" of the Republican Party are "very sick." Cheney made the comments in an interview on ABC's This Week that will air Sunday, snippets of which were released on Friday and Saturday. In this particular clip, the Wyoming lawmaker was asked what her 37-point loss to attorney Harriet Hageman said about the Republican Party.
Washington Examiner

A possible post-Trump coalition is forming. Will Liz Cheney join it?

There were more interesting things happening in Wyoming last week than Liz Cheney versus Donald Trump. There appears to be a post-Trump coalition forming — or, at the very least, a flirtation with one. The dilemma for Cheney and her media allies on the Right is it appears to be one they want nothing to do with.
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

The DeSantis dilemma: GOP Trump skeptics not sure about Florida governor either

Republicans who would like to see the party move beyond former President Donald Trump have a problem: Many of them don’t like the Republican best situated to beat him. Trump continues to lead in polls testing Republican voters' preferences for nomination for president in 2024. The second-place finisher is usually Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Washington Examiner

'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Democrats could easily keep the Senate

Each Senate seat matters. On March 23, 2010, then-President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. Getting there was a bit of a roller coaster, given the makeup of the Senate at the time. Although Democrats controlled the House by a wide margin in January 2009, the party was still one seat short of the 60-vote threshold necessary to avoid a filibuster. This includes the seat won by former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), whose victory became official in July 2009, and the two independents, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Joe Lieberman (I-CT), who caucused with the Democrats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The Left abandoned the 'American dream' and is now trying to weaponize it

Democrats want to know why Republicans are making patriotism partisan. Perhaps it is because the Democratic Party and its liberal activists have rejected it. On Sunday, Jazmine Ulloa wrote for the New York Times about how the phrase “the American dream” became a “partisan battlefield.” In this opinion piece disguised as reporting, we are told that “critics say” that the phrase is being “distorted,” in particular by nonwhite Republicans running for office.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Democrats' dark money denial

Div id="Brid_61180146" class="brid" style="width:16; height:9;" itemprop="video" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/VideoObject">. Former Federalist Society Vice President Leonard Leo has reportedly landed a $1.6 billion donation from a manufacturing mogul that will help Leo’s new group, CRC Advisers, support conservative causes in the years to come. Democrats are freaking out. Here is Sen....
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Iowa caucus poll dog-whistles for others to get in

Pollsters are just beginning to test the early primary and caucus states for the 2024 vote, and it’s not looking great for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump. A new Iowa caucus survey from GOP pollster Rick Shaftan shared with Secrets finds that while Biden and...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Senate#House#Americans#Republican
Washington Examiner

Pentagon spurns DC mayor's second request for National Guard help with migrants

The Pentagon rejected a second plea from Washington, D.C., for the deployment of the National Guard to help ease an influx of migrants into the city. Department of Defense executive secretary Kelly Bulliner Holly told D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Monday that the National Guard is not trained to handle the situation, which has been fueled by migrants bused in from Texas and Arizona in protest of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis, and that a deployment could hamper its readiness. Bowser first requested National Guard aid on July 19 and re-upped the request on Aug. 11 after the initial plea was rejected, contending the DoD did not have a strong grasp on the situation.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy