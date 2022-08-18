The Pentagon rejected a second plea from Washington, D.C., for the deployment of the National Guard to help ease an influx of migrants into the city. Department of Defense executive secretary Kelly Bulliner Holly told D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Monday that the National Guard is not trained to handle the situation, which has been fueled by migrants bused in from Texas and Arizona in protest of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis, and that a deployment could hamper its readiness. Bowser first requested National Guard aid on July 19 and re-upped the request on Aug. 11 after the initial plea was rejected, contending the DoD did not have a strong grasp on the situation.

