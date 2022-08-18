Read full article on original website
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney says primary loss shows GOP voters and leadership are 'very sick'
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said her double-digit loss to a Trump-backed challenger in Tuesday's GOP primary showed that "large portions" of the Republican Party are "very sick." Cheney made the comments in an interview on ABC's This Week that will air Sunday, snippets of which were released on Friday and Saturday. In this particular clip, the Wyoming lawmaker was asked what her 37-point loss to attorney Harriet Hageman said about the Republican Party.
Washington Examiner
A possible post-Trump coalition is forming. Will Liz Cheney join it?
There were more interesting things happening in Wyoming last week than Liz Cheney versus Donald Trump. There appears to be a post-Trump coalition forming — or, at the very least, a flirtation with one. The dilemma for Cheney and her media allies on the Right is it appears to be one they want nothing to do with.
Washington Examiner
The DeSantis dilemma: GOP Trump skeptics not sure about Florida governor either
Republicans who would like to see the party move beyond former President Donald Trump have a problem: Many of them don’t like the Republican best situated to beat him. Trump continues to lead in polls testing Republican voters' preferences for nomination for president in 2024. The second-place finisher is usually Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Washington Examiner
'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
Democrat Mandela Barnes Defeats Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Fox News Poll
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor currently appears favored by voters over the incumbent Republican senator.
Washington Examiner
Democrats could easily keep the Senate
Each Senate seat matters. On March 23, 2010, then-President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. Getting there was a bit of a roller coaster, given the makeup of the Senate at the time. Although Democrats controlled the House by a wide margin in January 2009, the party was still one seat short of the 60-vote threshold necessary to avoid a filibuster. This includes the seat won by former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), whose victory became official in July 2009, and the two independents, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Joe Lieberman (I-CT), who caucused with the Democrats.
Washington Examiner
The Left abandoned the 'American dream' and is now trying to weaponize it
Democrats want to know why Republicans are making patriotism partisan. Perhaps it is because the Democratic Party and its liberal activists have rejected it. On Sunday, Jazmine Ulloa wrote for the New York Times about how the phrase “the American dream” became a “partisan battlefield.” In this opinion piece disguised as reporting, we are told that “critics say” that the phrase is being “distorted,” in particular by nonwhite Republicans running for office.
Washington Examiner
Democrats' dark money denial
Div id="Brid_61180146" class="brid" style="width:16; height:9;" itemprop="video" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/VideoObject">. Former Federalist Society Vice President Leonard Leo has reportedly landed a $1.6 billion donation from a manufacturing mogul that will help Leo’s new group, CRC Advisers, support conservative causes in the years to come. Democrats are freaking out. Here is Sen....
Washington Examiner
Iowa caucus poll dog-whistles for others to get in
Pollsters are just beginning to test the early primary and caucus states for the 2024 vote, and it’s not looking great for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump. A new Iowa caucus survey from GOP pollster Rick Shaftan shared with Secrets finds that while Biden and...
Washington Examiner
Pentagon spurns DC mayor's second request for National Guard help with migrants
The Pentagon rejected a second plea from Washington, D.C., for the deployment of the National Guard to help ease an influx of migrants into the city. Department of Defense executive secretary Kelly Bulliner Holly told D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Monday that the National Guard is not trained to handle the situation, which has been fueled by migrants bused in from Texas and Arizona in protest of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis, and that a deployment could hamper its readiness. Bowser first requested National Guard aid on July 19 and re-upped the request on Aug. 11 after the initial plea was rejected, contending the DoD did not have a strong grasp on the situation.
