Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton.com
Community survey names Delco Park among Kettering’s most popular parks
The City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts (PRCA) Department has published the results of this year’s community survey including a list of most popular parks and favorite amenities. The department asked the community about its overall satisfaction with services, communications, programs and amenities, among other aspects. Here...
dayton.com
Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation
Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
dayton.com
Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend
Families in the Dayton area will have the opportunity this weekend to see realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at the Dayton Convention Center. Dinosaur Adventure will take guests back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: MVRA Executive Director brings a magic touch to food events
Launching a first year food event takes a lot of vision and hard work. Launching a first year food event that brings in an estimated crowd of 20,000 is an unthinkable feat. For Amy Zahora, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) it’s all in a day’s work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
dayton.com
Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield
Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
dayton.com
How Kettering native Rob Dyrdek made it big starting with a Christmas skateboard
Rob Dyrdek, a skateboarding legend and venture capitalist, has continued to expand his popularity and business endeavors over the years. His growth to that fame started in Kettering. Growing up here , Dyrdek played baseball and soccer and tried karate. When he was 11, he got a skateboard for Christmas....
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: 20 hottest categories with one day left to nominate
It’s the final day to nominate in Best of Dayton, and we’ve seen some changes in our popular contests in the past week. As always, some of our categories see even more competition. We checked for the categories seeing the most action so far. See if this list spurs any thoughts on who you want to nominate.
dayton.com
New comedy club debuts this weekend
Another place to get the giggles will open Saturday, Aug. 27 in Miamisburg. Located inside of Star City Brewing, Bricky’s Comedy Club has been part of founder Kevin Ruppert’s comedy journey, which started four years ago. “I was talking to a business owner about business ideas when the...
dayton.com
The Filson is an upscale sports bar concept joining The Banks in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — An elevated sports bar is making its way to The Banks, and this one is conveniently located between Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium. Located across from The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar is bringing an upscale design and menu to the concept of a sports bar.
dayton.com
Neighborhood troupe presenting free Shakespeare in South Park
“Twelfth Night” will be staged Aug. 26-28. When he was 10 years old, he saw a live production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” He wasn’t impressed. “I could not believe how long it took,” remembers Galen Wilson, who distinctly remembers counting the times Juliet yelled “I come anon” to the nurse and wondering if the play would ever be over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
McCrabb: Retired Army Ranger lost hands, partial eyesight, but retained his 20/20 perspective
Michael Schlitz, injured in Baghdad 15 years ago, plans to return next year to Warrior Weekend. When you lose both hands, eyesight in your left eye due to a scarred cornea and sustain burns on 85% of your body, it’s easy for people to turn you into a “poster child” for the casualties of war.
Comments / 0