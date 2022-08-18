Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
BOYS SOCCER: West Iredell defeats Elkin for first victory
Behind two goals from Josue Rodriguez, West Iredell defeated visiting Elkin 2-1 on Monday night to secure its first win of the season. Rodriguez connected on a penalty kick. He also scored on crafty chip shot, which Chris Mayo assisted. The Warriors (1-1) held shot advantage of 14-3. Elkin fell...
wccbcharlotte.com
Beast of the Week: Anshon Camp
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Our first beast of the week goes to Julius Chambers dual-threat quarterback Anshon “Bubba” Camp. On Saturday, Chambers’s faced the team they lost to in the 4A state championship, Cardinal Gibbons. Camp helped the Cougars avenge the loss. He threw for 246 yards...
WCNC
Myers Park graduate named UNC starting QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Myers Park standout Drake Maye was named the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. The Tar Heels open the season Saturday night against Florida A&M. The game will be televised on the ACC Network at 8:15 p.m.
College Football News
North Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview
North Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Appalachian State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Adventure of a lifetime: Mooresville, Statesville Scouts overcome challenges, achieve goals
“Nothing in the world is worth doing unless it means effort, pain, and difficulty.” (Theodore Roosevelt) Never has a truer phrase been spoken. Members of Troop 166 and 1166 of First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, and Troop 1314 of Broad Street UMC of Statesville have been putting this quote into action this past year. Eighteen young men and women, along with seven adult leaders, have been backpacking across areas of North Carolina to train and ready themselves for their adventure in the backcountry in New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.
WBTV
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Catalinas to perform in Downtown Statesville at Friday After 5
Summertime is not over yet. Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957 and will celebrate its 65th anniversary...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
WBTV
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury gave more information on Monday as to what may have prompted a panic near the end of the Salisbury High-West Rowan football game at Ludwig Stadium on Friday night. They say a social media post and a woman yelling “he’s got a gun”...
WBTV
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
3 injured in Salisbury HS football crowd after false gunshot reports: PD
SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were injured in a crowd at a Salisbury high school football stadium following false reports of gunshots being fired, the Salisbury Police Department said. Officers responded to calls regarding reports of gunshots Friday night at the football stadium at Salisbury High School. While investigators discovered that no […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville business donates to Rotary Club
Todd and Tara Youngblood of Mooresville, owners of Sleep Me, which is located in Mooresville, have given a $1,000 donation on behalf of all their employees to the Top of the Lake Rotary Club. The club, it was noted, fills many needs both locally and internationally and appreciates the Youngbloods’ support. The money will go to Rotary projects, which have not been determined as yet. Todd, right, is pictured presenting the check to Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization. Top of the Lake Rotary Club meets every Thursday, except on any fifth Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast, at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville.
cn2.com
Former State Representative Begins New Career
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University held Convocation today to welcome new students and to officially start the school’s 137th Academy Year. This year’s freshman class stands at roughly 1,000 students with about 4,000 undergrad on campus and 12,000 graduate students. The Rock Hill native,...
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named in Top U.S. Restaurants for Business Meetings
Have a business meeting coming up you want to take out of the office? One Charlotte steakhouse has been named one of the best restaurants for business meetings in the U.S. Open Table gathered a list of the 100 best restaurants for business meetings in America. Steak 48-Charlotte ranked as...
NC neighbors upset about nearby lumber company’s efforts
Carter Lumber has filed a petition to rezone the land to put in four lumber storage sheds near its lumberyard off Old Statesville Road.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
