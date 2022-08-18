ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Individual In Connection With Alleged Theft at WaWa

The Brooklawn Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft that occurred at WaWa. If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Ofc. Nicholas at 856-456-0750...
BROOKLAWN, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police

A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Cedar Bridge @ CR 549. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

STAFFORD: GSP SB SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 61 on the Garden State Parkway southbound. We have a report that there are three people injured. Ocean County Sheriff’s Department put out a notice to expect delays in this area. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: HOUSE POSSIBLY STRUCK BY LIGHTENING

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a house that may have been struck by lightning on the 200 block of Sunnybrook Road. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
JACKSON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenager Shot In South Jersey

A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN

Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

