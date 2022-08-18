Read full article on original website
Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Individual In Connection With Alleged Theft at WaWa
The Brooklawn Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft that occurred at WaWa. If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Ofc. Nicholas at 856-456-0750...
Gloucester Township Police Warn Residents About Increase in Vehicle Burglaries
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township are once again advising residents to lock...
LAVALLETTE: OCEAN BEACH FIRE HOUSE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Come out and support the Ocean Beach Fire House Pancake Breakfast in September 4, 2022 beginning at 8 am at 40 Kittiwake Ave in Lavallette.
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
It Was a 31-year-old Pleasantville, NJ, Man Who Was Shot and Killed in Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic County authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 AM. They say Wynn suffered...
Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police
A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
Man Shot and Killed Early Friday Morning in Egg Harbor Township
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating after a man...
Franklin Twp., NJ, Cops: ATV Rider, Not Wearing Helmet, Killed in Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County say an ATV rider was killed in a crash late Friday night. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 11 PM near the railroad crossing on Little Mill Road. A police investigation revealed a 2007 Honda ATV being driven by 24-year-old James...
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Cedar Bridge @ CR 549. No additional information is available at this time.
STAFFORD: GSP SB SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 61 on the Garden State Parkway southbound. We have a report that there are three people injured. Ocean County Sheriff’s Department put out a notice to expect delays in this area. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
OCEAN COUNTY: ORDER A SANDWICH AND HELP “JAXON’S WARRIOR FUNDRAISER”
See flyer below courtesy of Lacey Police. Order your sandwich at Diesel’s Sub shop on August 30th and mention this fundraiser and a percentage of the sales will go to the fundraiser.
JACKSON: HOUSE POSSIBLY STRUCK BY LIGHTENING
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a house that may have been struck by lightning on the 200 block of Sunnybrook Road. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death
Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
Teenager Shot In South Jersey
A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
10-year-old Autistic Boy Missing in Cherry Hill, NJ
UPDATE: Per police, the boy has been located and is safe. Our original report is below. Authorities in Cherry Hill say they are looking for a missing non-verbal Autistic 10-year-old boy. Cherry Hill Police describe the boy as 4' 7" tall and about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
