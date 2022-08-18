Read full article on original website
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
FIFA・
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Match Report: Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City were held to an enthralling 3-3 draw by Newcastle at St. James' Park on an eventful Sunday evening in the Premier League. The hosts made a positive start by pressing City deep into their own half and winning a corner in the early moments. Less than five minutes...
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Liverpool star ruthlessly destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Man United
Liverpool fans ruthlessly slammed Jordan Henderson following his disastrous showing against Manchester United on Monday. Jurgen Klopp's team remain winless in the new Premier League season as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the first half, with Marcus Rashford...
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
Liverpool suffer another major injury blow - star man could be out for a while
Liverpool were already without 8 first team players against Manchester United last night, and the club are believed to be concerned another midfielder could be out for a lengthy period. Naby Keita has joined the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the injury list. And according...
Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)
Graham Scott will take charge of Manchester City versus Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Premier League Champions will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways, after rescuing a point away to Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday. In an entertaining affair, Pep Guardiola saw his side score...
Anthony Martial told the ball boy to slow down in 'high-end time-wasting' during Liverpool win
Anthony Martial shrewdly told the ball boy to slow down in 'high-end time-wasting' during Manchester United's big win over Liverpool on Monday. Check it out below:. Martial entered the fray at the break and played a huge role in his side's second goal. He brilliantly slid a pass to Marcus...
Camera caught Gary Neville's celebrations for Man Utd's goals
Gary Neville's celebrations for Manchester United's two goals, as they beat Liverpool 2-1 on Monday night, were caught on camera. It was a big night for United as they picked up their first points of the season and leapfrogged above their rivals in the league table. The win would have...
"Just can't believe" - Micah Richards left stunned by "strange" thing Van Dijk did against Man United
Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he was stunned by some of the defending by Virgil Van Dijk yesterday and admitted it was ‘strange’ to see him so out of character. Liverpool’s difficult start to the season continued last night as they fell to a 2-1...
Bruno Fernandes, Erik ten Hag and Roy Keane react to Manchester United's Casemiro signing after Liverpool victory
Although Manchester United defeating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday evening is a huge talking point, that is not the only significant moment from the fixture. Manchester United officially announced the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, with the fee rumoured to be around £60 million. The Brazilian...
"I think" - Sky Sports man predicts £180k-a-week Liverpool star will leave the club next year
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Roberto Firmino will leave the club next year. The Brazilian has had a very successful time on Merseyside, scoring just under 100 goals in 330 games. Firmino has won everything there is to win for the club, most notably the Premier League and Champions...
Hakim Ziyech's brother drops major Chelsea transfer hint amid Ajax talks
Hakim Ziyech’s brother has dropped a major transfer hint regarding his Chelsea future amid talks with his former club Ajax. The 29-year-old is yet to make a start for the Blues this season, as they have begun the Premier League season with a win, a draw and a loss.
Wolves star seen as 'perfect player' for Arsenal
Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Pedro Neto is the ‘perfect player’ for Arsenal, amid rumours of interest from the Gunners for the Portuguese winger. Speaking on the Que Golazo Podcast, the journalist claimed that he is the priority for Arsenal, as they look to strengthen the squad before the transfer deadline.
‘Get out of my club’, Liverpool fan rips into Trent Alexander Arnold after disastrous performance against Man United
After his dismal performance against Manchester United, Trent Alexander Arnold was the subject of heavy criticism from Liverpool fans. Jurgen Klopp’s men produced a horror show as they failed to match United in every area of the pitch. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford secured Erik ten Hag’s...
How the Glazer family have ruined Manchester United more than you think
Manchester United could have new owners in the next couple of years, and fans are seeing light at the end of one of the darkest tunnels the club has ever gone down. The Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United was opposed from the start, it’s been opposed all 17 years of the way through, and will continue to be opposed until the day they’re gone.
Thomas Tuchel outlines Cesare Casadei plan as Neil Bath's key Chelsea role in transfer revealed
Thomas Tuchel has given his verdict on Chelsea’s new signing Cesare Casadei and revealed Neil Bath’s key role in getting the signing over the line. The 19-year-old arrived on a six-year contract last week from Inter Milan after an initial £12.6 million fee was agreed with the Serie A.
Manchester United protests: A look back at what happened last time the Liverpool fixture was cancelled
As a fixture with Liverpool looms, the mood around Old Trafford couldn’t be gloomier. Re-visiting the last time fans planned a protest against the owners of the club is a reminder that the current rancour against the Glazer ownership isn’t a one off and there is no love lost between fan contingent and ownership.
