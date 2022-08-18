ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

TOMS RIVER: 32nd ANNUAL “VEST A COP” ON SEPTEMBER 26, 2022

Come join us for our 32nd Annual Vest-A-Cop hosted by the Toms River PBA #137. 🎉 The event will be held downtown Toms River along Washington Street on Monday September 26, 2022 from 5pm-10pm. Our officers will be waiting tables at Capone’s Gourmet Pizza and Pasta House, 🍕🍝 Crave 🍔🍟🥗 and a Thyme for All Seasons. 🍽 Battle River Brewery and Garden State Distillery will be serving up refreshments. Mandoli’s Custom Cake Confectionary and Mueller’s Creamery will appeal to your sweet tooth with some wonderful desserts! 🍰🍦
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD

Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: NATIONAL SENIOR CITIZEN DAY – BEWARE OF SENIOR SCAMS

Today is National Senior Citizens Day! The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office acknowledges our senior citizen population here in Ocean County! Please stay vigilant against scams that target senior citizens. NEVER reveal ANY personal information over the phone…and when in doubt, JUST HANG UP!. media and graphics courtesy OCPO.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN

Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ

For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
FREEHOLD: MATAWAN MAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING HIS FATHER

A Matawan man has been arrested and criminally charged with killing his father in the home they shared earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Kenneth Knapp, Jr., 31, is charged with first-degree Murder and second-degree Desecration of Human Remains in connection with the death of...
MATAWAN, NJ
HOLMDEL: HOMEOWNER CONFRONTS BURGLAR IN KITCHEN

On 08/21/2022 at 1:15PM patrols were dispatched to a residence on Round Hill Road for a report of an occupied home burglary. Investigation revealed that unknown actors entered the home through a garage door and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle inside. One of the subjects then made their way to the kitchen portion of the home, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The accused then fled the home to a grey Dodge Durango with tinted windows that was waiting in the street. The SUV left the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured during the encounter and the investigation is ongoing. See attached photo of accused vehicle for reference.
HOLMDEL, NJ
JACKSON: HOUSE POSSIBLY STRUCK BY LIGHTENING

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a house that may have been struck by lightning on the 200 block of Sunnybrook Road. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
JACKSON, NJ
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
RED BANK, NJ
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ
Jersey Shore Man, 31, Charged With Killing His Dad: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been arrested and charged with killing his father in the home they shared, authorities said. Kenneth Knapp, Jr., of Matawan, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains in connection with the death of Kenneth Knapp Sr., 58, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Family Homeless After Lightning Strike

A Toms River family displaced from their home after it was struck by lightning is seeing an outpouring of community support. The house was condemned until further notice because of the Aug. 5 lightning strike, displacing the Bygott family, who are now living in a hotel "for the foreseeable future," according to this GoFundMe page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

