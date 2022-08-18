On 08/21/2022 at 1:15PM patrols were dispatched to a residence on Round Hill Road for a report of an occupied home burglary. Investigation revealed that unknown actors entered the home through a garage door and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle inside. One of the subjects then made their way to the kitchen portion of the home, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The accused then fled the home to a grey Dodge Durango with tinted windows that was waiting in the street. The SUV left the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured during the encounter and the investigation is ongoing. See attached photo of accused vehicle for reference.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO