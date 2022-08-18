ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food insecurity with Al Switzler on Monday's Access Utah

About one in five adults reported experiencing food insecurity in the previous 30 days according to a recent survey conducted by the Urban Institute. And data from the Census Bureau showed that last month, 25 million adults sometimes had not had enough to eat in the previous seven days. Wendy Osborne, Director of Tabitha’s Way, a Utah-based food pantry, told the New York Times that they are seeing “more people who have jobs, they’re working, they’re just not making enough.” Today we’ll talk with Al Switzler, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors for Tabitha’s Way and a founder of Tabitha’s Way-North.
Utah Lake island-building proposal called deemed unconstitutional by state

The future of a controversial dredging and island building proposal that aims to improve water quality and put subdivisions to house up to 500,000 people on Utah Lake is now uncertain. The project, proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, has gotten unanimous support from Utah’s congressional delegation, but last Wednesday, Director...
Wild About Utah: face to face with a longhorned beetle

Before E. B. White set about crafting "Charlotte’s Web" in 1949. According to Melissa Sweet’s biography "Some Writer," he was “bringing a pail of slops to the barn” that he loved in Maine and thinking about a time not long before, when he observed a barn spider spinning her egg sac and depositing her eggs. Weeks later, when he had brought the egg sac in a candy box to New York City, he found hundreds of spiderlings emerging and realized a story emerging as well.
Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood

California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
