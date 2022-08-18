About one in five adults reported experiencing food insecurity in the previous 30 days according to a recent survey conducted by the Urban Institute. And data from the Census Bureau showed that last month, 25 million adults sometimes had not had enough to eat in the previous seven days. Wendy Osborne, Director of Tabitha’s Way, a Utah-based food pantry, told the New York Times that they are seeing “more people who have jobs, they’re working, they’re just not making enough.” Today we’ll talk with Al Switzler, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors for Tabitha’s Way and a founder of Tabitha’s Way-North.

