Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum, per The NYT. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit, per The NYT. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to the company's financial performance,...
5 Market Conditions Shaping Shipper Logistics Strategies
Forecasting and hedging prompted retailers to make the necessary diversions to ship to East and Gulf coast ports. New wrinkles are forcing new considerations in how companies map out their logistics. “There will be more than enough headwinds in supply chain and transportation,” said Paul Brashier, vice president of drayage and intermodal at Reno-Nev.-based transportation services company ITS Logistics. “There always is.” ITS, a third-party logistics provider, offers shippers transportation services, including port and rail drayage, along with distribution, warehouse and fulfillment. The company is looking at opening a third-party logistics center in Dallas and Atlanta next year, with its drayage presence now...
VendorPM Closes $20M Series A To Scale Commercial Real Estate Vendor Marketplace Across North America
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- VendorPM, a marketplace connecting building managers and service vendors, today announced that it has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by Prudence with significant contribution from Bessemer Venture Partners, Navitas Capital and Alate Partners. Strategic investors in the round include Colliers and RXR alongside notable angels; Dick Costolo (Former CEO of Twitter), Mark Rose (Chair & CEO of Avison Young) and others. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005207/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ArtsAI Named Fastest Growing Ad Technology Company in America
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- ArtsAI announced today their debut on the INC 5000 list at #56, with a 6,285% 3-year revenue growth rate. The Inc. 5000 list is considered the definitive measure of the most successful independent companies in America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005240/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Marotta Controls Announces Strategic Reorganization
MONTVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Marotta Controls announces a strategic reorganization designed to strengthen product development and manufacturing processes, in turn improving the customer experience. The new structure remodels the company’s business units—Marine & Aerospace, Space, and Power & Actuation Systems—to function as fully supported verticals that manage a program’s complete lifecycle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005237/en/ Steve Fox, Senior Vice President, Power & Actuation Systems at Marotta Controls. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hyperice Continues Its Relentless Disruption of the Recovery Tech Industry With Introduction of Normatec Go
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced its boldest product innovation within the Normatec line, Normatec Go. Fully portable and offering mobile dynamic air compression therapy for users on-the-go, the Normatec Go delivers the most unique user experience within the market. Backed by the same science that powers the original Normatec system, the Normatec Go by Hyperice delivers a dynamic air compression massage to the calf muscles to increase circulation while reducing pain and tension in the entire leg. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005496/en/ Backed by the same science that powers the original Normatec system, the Normatec Go by Hyperice delivers a dynamic air compression massage to the calf muscles to increase circulation while reducing pain and tension in the entire leg. (Photo: Business Wire)
BRC Solar Selects EPC 100 V eGaN® FETs for Next Generation Solar Optimizer
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- BRC Solar GmbH has revolutionized the photovoltaic market with its power optimizer, increasing energy yield and performance of pv plants and systems. Designing-in Efficient Power Conversion’sEPC2218 100 V FETs into its next generation M500/14 power optimizer has enabled a higher current density due to the low power dissipation and the small size of the GaN FET making the critical load circuit more compact. The small parasitic capacitance and inductance of the GaN FETs creates a clean switching performance which allows good EMI behavior in the field. Another benefit of the GaN FETs is the zero reverse recovery losses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005314/en/ Next Generation Power Optimizer from BRC Uses High Efficiency GaN Transistors from EPC (Photo: Business Wire)
