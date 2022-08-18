IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced its boldest product innovation within the Normatec line, Normatec Go. Fully portable and offering mobile dynamic air compression therapy for users on-the-go, the Normatec Go delivers the most unique user experience within the market. Backed by the same science that powers the original Normatec system, the Normatec Go by Hyperice delivers a dynamic air compression massage to the calf muscles to increase circulation while reducing pain and tension in the entire leg. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005496/en/ Backed by the same science that powers the original Normatec system, the Normatec Go by Hyperice delivers a dynamic air compression massage to the calf muscles to increase circulation while reducing pain and tension in the entire leg. (Photo: Business Wire)

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO