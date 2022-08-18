ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Summit Daily News

Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience is at odds with class-action settlement

Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the announcement as a public relations push and a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Wildfire mitigation and trail improvements continue in Summit County as summer comes to a close

As summer slowly heads toward a close, outdoor projects to reduce wildfire risks and extend the life of local trails continue. Earlier this month, volunteers gathered to thin forest areas near Wildernest in order to reduce potential wildfire fuels near resident areas. Doozie Martin, programs manager of Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, said that the work days are a first step.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Pass rest area project more than just restrooms

The Vail Pass rest area project will improve the restroom facilities, but there’s a lot more involved. The $22.2 million project started work in May of this year, and won’t be finished until October 2023. A lot has to get done in that time. Four facts. The Vail...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: Short-term rentals, long-term problems

As the winter tourist season fast approaches and municipal ordinances move toward first and second readings, proposed short-term rental regulations are, once again, a highly contested public debate. There is no question Summit County’s economy is heavily dependent upon visitors to support its resorts and to sustain its many lodging and hospitality businesses. So figuring out how to balance the demand for short-term vacation rentals with the overall cost of real estate and permanent housing availability are important public policy questions.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summer 2022 temperatures in Summit County have peaked at 83 degrees, on par with 20-year average

July is typically the warmest month in Summit County, and monsoonal rains have kept summer 2022 on par with the average high for the past two decades. According to historical data from the National Weather Service in Boulder, temperatures in Dillon maxed out this year at 83 degrees. Comparatively, the warmest month in 2021 was June, which had a maximum of 85 degrees.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Aug. 14-20.

Real estate transactions totaled $15,978,427 across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 14 to 20. 4,824-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on. 3,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land. Seller: Donna and David Majcen Jr. Buyer: Rhodes to Virginia LLC. Price: $1,400,000. 801 Buckhorn Drive,...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County

Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: How can I get others to care about water conservation?

Dear Eartha, even with all the rain, my neighbor’s sprinklers are running every day. It drives me crazy. Is there anything I can do?. It’s downright discouraging to see sprinklers running in the rain, especially since we’re still in a drought. Yep, despite the deluge. Just last week, federal officials gave Western states more time to negotiate water cutbacks required to protect the Colorado River, which is used for drinking water, agriculture and power supplies.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway

Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
Summit Daily News

This week in history Aug. 19, 1922: Planning for Labor Day, school and more baseball

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 19, 1922. Labor Day celebration plans are nearing fast completion. Plans for Labor Day have almost been complete during the past week. While the financial committee isn’t done, enough money has been assured to carry out one of the greatest celebrations ever staged in Summit County.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects

The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
Summit Daily News

Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic

Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

