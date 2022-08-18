ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After grand jury report, let voters decide, not DeSantis | Editorial

A statewide grand jury, empaneled to investigate spending practices and school safety compliance in Florida school districts, urges Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove four of the nine current Broward County School Board members for “acts of incompetence or neglect of duty.” We agree that some board members “need to go,” as the grand jury’s long-awaited report puts it. But one member has left and two ...
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
WSVN-TV

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware

According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
CBS Miami

'Human Life Protection' amendment proposed in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a "God-given right to life of the preborn individual." The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State to move forward with the proposed constitutional amendment. The committee would need to submit 891,589 petition signatures to get on the 2024 ballot. It then would need approval from at least 60 percent of voters. The proposal seeks to establish a constitutional right that would say, "The right to life of the preborn...
sflcn.com

Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General

ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Bay News 9

Democratic race for governor heads Primary Election Day

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s Primary Election Day across the Bay area and the state of Florida. Although Florida voters can only vote for candidates in their own registered party, there are a number of non-partisan races, referendums and judges to vote on. What You Need To Know.
850wftl.com

Florida 2022 Primary Elections and School Board Races

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Primary elections are fast approaching and there are several offices up for either re-election or retention. On Tuesday, August 23rd, Floridians will be voting for candidates at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels. Elections for school board positions are also taking place and these...
The Associated Press

Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — GOVERNOR. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist last served in statewide office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican governor. He lost a 2010 race for U.S. Senate as an independent and a 2014 run for governor as a Democrat.
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis’ Huge Election Fraud Crackdown Nabs 20 People in a State of 21 Million

With much fanfare on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the initial results of his massive crackdown on supposed election fraud: the arrest of 20 people in the state of 21 million. Those 20 face felony charges for casting ballots in 2020 despite having convictions for murder or sexual assault which disqualifies them from voting. “That is against the law and now they’re gonna pay the price for it,” DeSantis said, flanked by more than a dozen cops and officials. The majority of arrests were in South Florida counties of Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade but it’s unclear what party affiliation the voters had. Critics like Democrat statehouse Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said those arrested may have been unaware they were ineligible to vote after an amendment passed in 2018 that restored voting rights for most felons in Florida as long as their conviction wasn’t for murder or a sex crime. DeSantis said the arrests were the first tranche made by his newly formed Election Crimes and Security Office, and he expected more to come.Read it at Florida Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Florida banned books Twitter mistake

The American Federation of Teachers’ president admits what she wrote on Twitter about certain books being banned in Florida, isn’t true. Two of those books put on the false list were, To Kill a Mockingbird and A Wrinkle in Time. Randi Weingarten later tweeted, “I should have double-checked...
