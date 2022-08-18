Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Bay News 9
3 Democratic attorneys battle for the chance to become Florida's next Attorney General
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are three Democratic candidates hoping to win the opportunity to unseat current Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody during the general election in November. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all on the ballot hoping to advance past Tuesday's primary election, and ultimately become...
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
After grand jury report, let voters decide, not DeSantis | Editorial
A statewide grand jury, empaneled to investigate spending practices and school safety compliance in Florida school districts, urges Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove four of the nine current Broward County School Board members for “acts of incompetence or neglect of duty.” We agree that some board members “need to go,” as the grand jury’s long-awaited report puts it. But one member has left and two ...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Click10.com
Grand jury warns of alleged ‘mismanagement’ of Broward schools’ SMART bond project
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than half of a recent report by the state grand jury that the Florida Supreme Court empaneled as a response to the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland focused on a program funded by Broward County taxpayers.
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware
According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
'Human Life Protection' amendment proposed in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a "God-given right to life of the preborn individual." The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State to move forward with the proposed constitutional amendment. The committee would need to submit 891,589 petition signatures to get on the 2024 ballot. It then would need approval from at least 60 percent of voters. The proposal seeks to establish a constitutional right that would say, "The right to life of the preborn...
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa for suspended Florida prosecutor
TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. STORY: Caught on video: Fight in the stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs....
sflcn.com
Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General
ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
wlrn.org
Broward primary elections will likely pick winners for Democrats in November
It's election week in Florida. Broward is a heavily blue county, so elections between primary Democratic candidates here usually decide the winner of the November elections. WLRN’s Broward County Reporter Gerard Albert III spoke with Anthony Man about the ballot. He's the political reporter at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Bay News 9
Democratic race for governor heads Primary Election Day
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s Primary Election Day across the Bay area and the state of Florida. Although Florida voters can only vote for candidates in their own registered party, there are a number of non-partisan races, referendums and judges to vote on. What You Need To Know.
850wftl.com
Florida 2022 Primary Elections and School Board Races
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Primary elections are fast approaching and there are several offices up for either re-election or retention. On Tuesday, August 23rd, Floridians will be voting for candidates at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels. Elections for school board positions are also taking place and these...
Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary
MIAMI (AP) — GOVERNOR. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist last served in statewide office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican governor. He lost a 2010 race for U.S. Senate as an independent and a 2014 run for governor as a Democrat.
DeSantis’ Huge Election Fraud Crackdown Nabs 20 People in a State of 21 Million
With much fanfare on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the initial results of his massive crackdown on supposed election fraud: the arrest of 20 people in the state of 21 million. Those 20 face felony charges for casting ballots in 2020 despite having convictions for murder or sexual assault which disqualifies them from voting. “That is against the law and now they’re gonna pay the price for it,” DeSantis said, flanked by more than a dozen cops and officials. The majority of arrests were in South Florida counties of Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade but it’s unclear what party affiliation the voters had. Critics like Democrat statehouse Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said those arrested may have been unaware they were ineligible to vote after an amendment passed in 2018 that restored voting rights for most felons in Florida as long as their conviction wasn’t for murder or a sex crime. DeSantis said the arrests were the first tranche made by his newly formed Election Crimes and Security Office, and he expected more to come.Read it at Florida Politics
WINKNEWS.com
Florida banned books Twitter mistake
The American Federation of Teachers’ president admits what she wrote on Twitter about certain books being banned in Florida, isn’t true. Two of those books put on the false list were, To Kill a Mockingbird and A Wrinkle in Time. Randi Weingarten later tweeted, “I should have double-checked...
