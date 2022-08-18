ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Makes Arrest In Connection With Sunday’s Shooting In Velarde

An argument in Alcalde on Sunday turned violent leaving one man hospitalized and landing one man in jail. The investigation began on August 21, 2022, at around 1:30 p.m., when New Mexico State Police officers were called to 176 County Road 52 in Velarde for a man who had been shot. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man who had been shot. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called in to investigate the case.
VELARDE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
everythinglubbock.com

82-year-old New Mexico woman missing

Santa Fe, NM (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police Department:. The following is information for the distribution of a Silver Alert from the Santa Fe Police Department. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Santa Fe Police at (505) 428-3710.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Authorities detain man accused of Bosque stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the man accused in a southwest Albuquerque stabbing Friday morning has ended. According to a social media post, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives have detained the man. They say once official charges have been released more information will be released. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Major drug bust in Sandoval County

Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Arrests Llano Man For Taos County Shootings

A Llano man is under arrest following a string of recent shootings in Taos County. On August 8, a man told New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau agents he was driving in Penasco when another vehicle, a Nissan Titan truck, pulled up beside him. He says the driver flashed a gun at him. In return, the man says he pulled out his own gun and, out of fear for his life, started firing. The man said the other driver then shot back at him. That driver was later identified as 32-year-old William Guinn of Llano. The man said Guinn then followed him back to a home on Sanchez Road, off State Road 73, where the shooting continued.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigates uptown homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Body cam footage shows suicide by cop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has received the video of a deadly police shooting back in June. Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call in the Andaluz Hotel. As officers were wrapping up that call, Frank Baty drove up to the scene on 2nd street and appeared to be holding a gun. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect at Four Hills Studios

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Angelica Aguilar for the shooting of three people that left one of them dead. Aguilar was arrested at the Four Hills Studios on Central Ave. Wednesday evening by APD SWAT. Police say Aguilar and a group of men confronted Jesus Martinez Jr. and three women […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

