Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an AccidentDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans BannersDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Makes Arrest In Connection With Sunday’s Shooting In Velarde
An argument in Alcalde on Sunday turned violent leaving one man hospitalized and landing one man in jail. The investigation began on August 21, 2022, at around 1:30 p.m., when New Mexico State Police officers were called to 176 County Road 52 in Velarde for a man who had been shot. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man who had been shot. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called in to investigate the case.
Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
FBI: Suspect may be connected to separate bank robbery in Albuquerque
Authorities said the suspect displayed a weapon to a teller and demanded money.
everythinglubbock.com
82-year-old New Mexico woman missing
Santa Fe, NM (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police Department:. The following is information for the distribution of a Silver Alert from the Santa Fe Police Department. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Santa Fe Police at (505) 428-3710.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
Afghan refugee faces murder charge in third Muslim killing in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Afghan refugee charged in the slayings of two Muslim men is facing new charges in connection with the shooting death of another man in the parking lot of a refugee resettlement agency earlier this month. A grand jury indicted Muhammad Syed in the three killings...
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!
The Albuquerque police were responding to a physical dispute near 2nd Street and Central NW at about 1:15 am on Monday, August 22 when they saw a man shoot and kill a woman, according to Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina.
Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the Case
In October 2021, a tragedy occurred: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer— was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin who was holding a prop revolver loaded with live ammunition as the western Rust was being filmed. Her death has been ruled as accidental by the Medical Investigator, but a great deal of controversy still surrounds the case.
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been Arrested
"A man walking on a sidewalk near Old Town was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver on Sunday." —Elizabeth Tucker and Ryan Boetel. Police responded to the scene at Central and Rio Grande NW.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
Authorities detain man accused of Bosque stabbing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the man accused in a southwest Albuquerque stabbing Friday morning has ended. According to a social media post, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives have detained the man. They say once official charges have been released more information will be released. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
Appeal by neighborhood association targets sole approved homeless camp in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In August, the city of Albuquerque approved a safe outdoor space just off of O-25 and Menaul. Last week, the Albuquerque City Council passed legislation not allowing any more applications for those spaces. At the same meeting, a local neighborhood association appealed the safe outdoor space.
Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
rrobserver.com
Major drug bust in Sandoval County
Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Arrests Llano Man For Taos County Shootings
A Llano man is under arrest following a string of recent shootings in Taos County. On August 8, a man told New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau agents he was driving in Penasco when another vehicle, a Nissan Titan truck, pulled up beside him. He says the driver flashed a gun at him. In return, the man says he pulled out his own gun and, out of fear for his life, started firing. The man said the other driver then shot back at him. That driver was later identified as 32-year-old William Guinn of Llano. The man said Guinn then followed him back to a home on Sanchez Road, off State Road 73, where the shooting continued.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
APD investigates uptown homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
APD: Body cam footage shows suicide by cop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has received the video of a deadly police shooting back in June. Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call in the Andaluz Hotel. As officers were wrapping up that call, Frank Baty drove up to the scene on 2nd street and appeared to be holding a gun. […]
Man accused in bizarre attack in Albuquerque pleads not guilty
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Concepcion Guilez, the man accused in an attack on another man who was out on a morning walk, pleaded not guilty Friday. Guilez is accused of being the driver of a white truck that drove onto the sidewalk and hit a man. Alfonso Gallegos was on a morning walk when a white […]
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect at Four Hills Studios
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Angelica Aguilar for the shooting of three people that left one of them dead. Aguilar was arrested at the Four Hills Studios on Central Ave. Wednesday evening by APD SWAT. Police say Aguilar and a group of men confronted Jesus Martinez Jr. and three women […]
Comments / 0