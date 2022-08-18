Read full article on original website
Woman flown to hospital, 2 others taken by ambulance following fiery crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:01 p.m. Saturday on westbound I84 at milepost 14 in Payette County. The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound when one of the tires shredded. The...
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Canyon County officers facing low wages and burn out
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding. Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages impacting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet an increasing workload demand, with less supply.
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia...
Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills
BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday, following weeks in the reservoir. The Ada County marine patrol deputies recovered the body of a 46-year-old man who was last seen swimming on July 31. Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides sonar services, spotted...
Two men survive plane crash in Canyon County
The men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their Cessna went down in Wilder, Idaho. They reported engine trouble en route to Parma.
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has been located safely. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the lookout for:. CHARLES KIRBY HAMMOND JR. Last...
History of the Western Idaho Fair
IDAHO, USA — Before the event of the summer in Idaho was in Garden City, it began in 1897 near the center of town. The Idaho Agriculture Park, near 21st Street, Idaho Street and State Street, held the first Idaho Intermountain Fair in 1897. The intention was to bring travelers and people from far-away cities to Boise, where they would bring their livestock, crops, pies, quilts and other items.
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. The post Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds appeared first on Local News 8.
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
Aerial attack continues on Four Corners Fire as Idaho fire managers monitor conditions
CASCADE, Idaho — Fire crews continued their battle Saturday against the Four Corners Fire burning just west of Lake Cascade. The weekend brought encouraging news. “It's a little bit cooler and you can actually feel the higher relative humidity in the air versus the last few days. So, the fire behavior has been pretty moderate,” said Jesse Bender, Public Information Officer with Great Basin Team 4, the team taking on the Four Corners Fire.
Doubletapp fire burning off I-84 near Simco Road
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is responding to a brush fire off of I-84 near Simco Road. The Doubletapp fire is estimated to be 710 acres, according to BLM. I-84 was temporarily blocked for fire suppression, but has reopened. As of Monday night, BLM...
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
