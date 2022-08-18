ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Woman flown to hospital, 2 others taken by ambulance following fiery crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:01 p.m. Saturday on westbound I84 at milepost 14 in Payette County. The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound when one of the tires shredded. The...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Coping with a Cop Shortage: Canyon County officers facing low wages and burn out

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding. Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages impacting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet an increasing workload demand, with less supply.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
FRUITLAND, ID
eastidahonews.com

2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills

BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday, following weeks in the reservoir. The Ada County marine patrol deputies recovered the body of a 46-year-old man who was last seen swimming on July 31. Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides sonar services, spotted...
ADA COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Two men survive plane crash in Canyon County

The men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their Cessna went down in Wilder, Idaho. They reported engine trouble en route to Parma.
kmvt

Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has been located safely. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the lookout for:. CHARLES KIRBY HAMMOND JR. Last...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

History of the Western Idaho Fair

IDAHO, USA — Before the event of the summer in Idaho was in Garden City, it began in 1897 near the center of town. The Idaho Agriculture Park, near 21st Street, Idaho Street and State Street, held the first Idaho Intermountain Fair in 1897. The intention was to bring travelers and people from far-away cities to Boise, where they would bring their livestock, crops, pies, quilts and other items.
GARDEN CITY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Aerial attack continues on Four Corners Fire as Idaho fire managers monitor conditions

CASCADE, Idaho — Fire crews continued their battle Saturday against the Four Corners Fire burning just west of Lake Cascade. The weekend brought encouraging news. “It's a little bit cooler and you can actually feel the higher relative humidity in the air versus the last few days. So, the fire behavior has been pretty moderate,” said Jesse Bender, Public Information Officer with Great Basin Team 4, the team taking on the Four Corners Fire.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional

Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

