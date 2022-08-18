ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WPRI 12 News

Gov. Dan McKee tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee tested positive for COVID-19 late Saturday night, according to a spokesperson Matt Sheaff. Sheaff says the governor, who is 71-years-old, is experiencing minor symptoms and is in “good spirits.” McKee has been vaccinated and twice boosted for COVID-19, according to Sheaff, who adds this is the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Helena Foulkes, Candidate for Governor

Helena Foulkes is the Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. There’s no question that the biggest issue facing Rhode Islanders today is our economy, especially the cost of living in our state. People are feeling squeezed, and not without reason: Rhode Island was just ranked as one of the ten most expensive states to live in.
ELECTIONS
ABC6.com

Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
State
Rhode Island State
oceanstatecurrent.com

COVID COVER-UP? Rep Morgan and 4 Doctors Send Letter to Brown University

RI Rep Patricia Morgan & 4 RI Doctors Call Upon Brown University to Acknowledge a Serious Student Covid-19 Vaccine Injury (Hospitalized Myopericarditis), Engage in Proper Covid-19 Vaccine Informed Consent, & End Mandatory Student Covid-19 Vaccination. Did Brown University violate traditional ‘informed consent’ policies in issuing its vaccine mandate for students...
COLLEGES
NECN

Rhode Island Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Saturday. A spokesperson for the governor says McKee tested positive on Saturday night. McKee is vaccinated and has twice received a booster shot. He is currently taking antiviral medications and will isolate for five days while continuing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GoLocalProv

Block: Has Gorbea Violated RI’s Election Laws, Illegally Coordinating with Dark Money By Redboxing

Rhode Island elected officials went to some length to create laws intended to prohibit coordination between the unlimited campaign dollars that PACs and "dark money" operations can dump into elections and a candidate's campaign apparatus. These laws are clear that coordination is prohibited - and with good reason. If we allowed coordination between campaigns, PACs and dark money, then all of the rest of our campaign finance laws would not matter at all.
ELECTIONS
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fallriverreporter.com

Nurse surrenders license after submitting falsified covid vaccine identification card

A nurse has given up her license after admitting to submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. According to Rhode Island Department of Health records, in October of 2021, the Center for Professional Licensing Board of Nursing received a complaint. The complaint alleged that Athena Fidas had a falsified covid vaccine identification card.
WARWICK, RI
Health
Politics
ABC6.com

DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
ABC6.com

AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 11 cents in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 11 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $4.19, while this week’s is $4.08. Monday’s gas prices are 45 cents lower than they were a month...
TRAFFIC

