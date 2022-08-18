Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Gubernatorial candidates to partake in forum on early childhood issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The candidates for Governor in Rhode Island will meet for a forum Tuesday to answer questions about the issues facing our children. The event is coordinated by Children’s Friend and the Right from the Start Campaign and will be moderated by ABC 6 news anchor Doreen Scanlon.
Gov. Dan McKee tests positive for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee tested positive for COVID-19 late Saturday night, according to a spokesperson Matt Sheaff. Sheaff says the governor, who is 71-years-old, is experiencing minor symptoms and is in “good spirits.” McKee has been vaccinated and twice boosted for COVID-19, according to Sheaff, who adds this is the […]
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Helena Foulkes, Candidate for Governor
Helena Foulkes is the Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. There’s no question that the biggest issue facing Rhode Islanders today is our economy, especially the cost of living in our state. People are feeling squeezed, and not without reason: Rhode Island was just ranked as one of the ten most expensive states to live in.
ABC6.com
Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
oceanstatecurrent.com
COVID COVER-UP? Rep Morgan and 4 Doctors Send Letter to Brown University
RI Rep Patricia Morgan & 4 RI Doctors Call Upon Brown University to Acknowledge a Serious Student Covid-19 Vaccine Injury (Hospitalized Myopericarditis), Engage in Proper Covid-19 Vaccine Informed Consent, & End Mandatory Student Covid-19 Vaccination. Did Brown University violate traditional ‘informed consent’ policies in issuing its vaccine mandate for students...
NECN
Rhode Island Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Saturday. A spokesperson for the governor says McKee tested positive on Saturday night. McKee is vaccinated and has twice received a booster shot. He is currently taking antiviral medications and will isolate for five days while continuing...
GoLocalProv
Block: Has Gorbea Violated RI’s Election Laws, Illegally Coordinating with Dark Money By Redboxing
Rhode Island elected officials went to some length to create laws intended to prohibit coordination between the unlimited campaign dollars that PACs and "dark money" operations can dump into elections and a candidate's campaign apparatus. These laws are clear that coordination is prohibited - and with good reason. If we allowed coordination between campaigns, PACs and dark money, then all of the rest of our campaign finance laws would not matter at all.
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island officials say invasive spotted lanternfly is a threat to local agriculture
(WJAR) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is slowly moving into the area, with sightings in Rhode Island and Bristol County. They've been found in Dartmouth, Norton, and Warwick, and experts are looking into a possible new sighting this month in Smithfield. "People just see these new bugs 'Oh, aren't...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
fallriverreporter.com
Nurse surrenders license after submitting falsified covid vaccine identification card
A nurse has given up her license after admitting to submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. According to Rhode Island Department of Health records, in October of 2021, the Center for Professional Licensing Board of Nursing received a complaint. The complaint alleged that Athena Fidas had a falsified covid vaccine identification card.
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Diana Garlington, Candidate for State Representative in District 5
Diana Garlington is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 5. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue this season is still Covid-19. The ongoing pandemic has only exasperated...
SNAP for Seniors: How Rhode Island Is Making Strides Against Food Insecurity Among Elderly
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee -- joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and other elected leaders and advocates -- recently passed legislative and budget initiatives to...
ABC6.com
DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
RI man pleads guilty to kidnapping Mass. man for being a “rat”
A man from Rhode Island pleaded guilty in connection to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme.
ABC6.com
AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 11 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 11 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $4.19, while this week’s is $4.08. Monday’s gas prices are 45 cents lower than they were a month...
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
