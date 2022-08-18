ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales 2022: 11 Deals to Start Shopping Now

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Goodbye summer 2022 and hello fall nights on the sofa. What better way to keep busy at home than by re-decorating? The Labor Day furniture sales 2022 provide the perfect excuse to start shopping and upgrading your digs.
moneytalksnews.com

Lamps Plus 1/2 Price Days and Sale: Up to 50% off

Shop discounts on chandeliers, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, bathroom lighting, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus Tips Pictured is the ET2 5-1/2" Clear Cylinder and Frosted Glass Modern Pendant Light for $125.80. It's a savings of $22 off list. Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $49.
People

Deal Alert! The Best-Selling Floating Shelves on Amazon Are 47% Off Right Now

If you're looking for an easy way to maximize storage space in any room of your home, you can't go wrong with floating shelves backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the Amada HomeFurnishing Rustic Floating Shelves are the best-selling floating shelves at Amazon. A popular design solution on the site, the shelves have racked up more than 11,300 five-star ratings. And now's a great time to add them to your cart since they're currently up to 47 percent off.
SPY

This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37

It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall. The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots. A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and...
ETOnline.com

Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale: Save up to 5% off Trendy Furniture

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Ashley Homestore's Labor Day Sale is sure to have something that suits your home decor style. The furniture retailer has kicked off their holiday weekend deals -- taking up to 5% off select items with promo code LDSAVINGS. Plus, shoppers can get 12 months special financing.
