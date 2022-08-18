Read full article on original website
Related
How to pole wrap a cabinet for a modern furniture transformation
If you're an avid DIY-er, you'll know how addictive it is to spend any free time you have at local thrift stores, on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, looking for your next DIY project. Sure, some finds are gorgeous left as they are, but others (the more exciting ones) will want...
People
Amazon Shoppers Call This Their 'Go-To Vacuum,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
Vacuuming the house is hardly what anyone would call a fun activity — but it is a necessity. After all, you need some kind of powerful device to pick up all the dirt and hair scattered around the house, and a handy cordless vacuum is sure to do the trick.
The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales 2022: 11 Deals to Start Shopping Now
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Goodbye summer 2022 and hello fall nights on the sofa. What better way to keep busy at home than by re-decorating? The Labor Day furniture sales 2022 provide the perfect excuse to start shopping and upgrading your digs.
moneytalksnews.com
Lamps Plus 1/2 Price Days and Sale: Up to 50% off
Shop discounts on chandeliers, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, bathroom lighting, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus Tips Pictured is the ET2 5-1/2" Clear Cylinder and Frosted Glass Modern Pendant Light for $125.80. It's a savings of $22 off list. Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $49.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Sell Your Old Clothes & Earn Money For New Ones
Getting rid of old clothes to make room for new ones is such a refreshing feeling -- but with talk of a recession and prices on the rise, many are considering ways to where to sell clothing to make a bit of extra money. There are a few ways to...
Get the Kids Started in Their New Homes With a Power Tool Set From Home Depot
AmazonWhether they've just become new homeowners or they're going back to college, a cordless tool combo can make easy work of many tasks.
People
Deal Alert! The Best-Selling Floating Shelves on Amazon Are 47% Off Right Now
If you're looking for an easy way to maximize storage space in any room of your home, you can't go wrong with floating shelves backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the Amada HomeFurnishing Rustic Floating Shelves are the best-selling floating shelves at Amazon. A popular design solution on the site, the shelves have racked up more than 11,300 five-star ratings. And now's a great time to add them to your cart since they're currently up to 47 percent off.
Before & After: A Kitchen Goes from Dated to Dazzling with a Paint Makeover
As with so many things in life, when it comes to color, more doesn’t always mean better. The kitchen in Rachel’s 19th-century Chicago home was spacious, bright, and airy — but a hodgepodge of paint colors and mismatched design choices detracted from all those positive features. “Every...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Painting garden furniture: follow our step-by-step guide
Painting garden furniture is an easy, affordable way to brighten up your outside space. Here's how to do it
How to convert carpeted stairs to wood treads: a 5-step DIY
Convert old worn-out carpeted stairs to wood treads DIY for a beautiful finish that will last for years to come. Plus, this stair riser project will cost a fraction of the price to pay a pro!
This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37
It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall. The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots. A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and...
Are The Least Expensive Dining Tables At IKEA Worth Buying?
If you're in the market for a dining room table and you want something affordable but not "cheap," is IKEA a good option? We've for the details.
ETOnline.com
Ashley Homestore Labor Day Sale: Save up to 5% off Trendy Furniture
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Ashley Homestore's Labor Day Sale is sure to have something that suits your home decor style. The furniture retailer has kicked off their holiday weekend deals -- taking up to 5% off select items with promo code LDSAVINGS. Plus, shoppers can get 12 months special financing.
Before and After: IKEA Cabinets Transform This ’90s Kitchen into a Sleek, Modern Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
How to remove floor tiles
Make light work of your flooring project with our straight-talking guide on how to remove floor tiles like a pro
These Recycled Vintage Airliners Could Fulfill Your RV Dreams
People are all about trying to recycle and repurpose these days. Some people are even trying to recycle vintage airliners that could fuel their RV dreams. The post These Recycled Vintage Airliners Could Fulfill Your RV Dreams appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0