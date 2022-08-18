ONE OF A KIND, MAGNIFICENT ESTATE IN ONE OF TAMPA BAY’S MOST EXCLUSIVE NEIGHBORHOODS. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to harbor your vessel(s) in your own backyard, along 137 ft of deep, highly protected water on a wide canal with ideal access to the Gulf and the Bay. 5,329 sf of living space features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and a private office with incredible water views. A 56-foot pool is surrounded by a spacious 2,100 sf pool deck.

SAINT PETE BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO