Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s First Night celebration canceled for 2022

For the first time in three decades, St. Petersburg will not have a First Night celebration this New Year’s Eve. A lull in sponsorships, coupled with the effects on the ongoing pandemic made the event, which has an executive director, a volunteer board and an all-volunteer staff, not viable for 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Preserve the ‘Burg founder receives key to the city

The preservation of the Vinoy Park Hotel and Historic Roser Park, among other landmarks, was spearheaded by longtime activist and Preserve the ‘Burg founding member Peter Belmont. Belmont received a key to the city from St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch during the Aug. 18 city council meeting, recognizing his...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
727area.com

Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
CLEARWATER, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Warehouse Arts group, others plan 9/11 commemoration event

The Warehouse Arts District Association has partnered with American Freedom Distillery and the Remember Honor Support organization for a Sept. 11 commemoration of the tragic events of September 11, 2001 – a salute to the bravery of first responders and the resolve of America’s military and civilian population.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Enjoy an Arts & Crafts Festival on the Sponge Docks

In Historic Tarpon Springs, September 24th and 25th. The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Arts and Crafts Festival is gearing up for a great September with a full weekend of creativity and crafts from a wide array of talented artists. Stroll along the world-famous sponge docks and do a little early...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
fox13news.com

Largo train club needs volunteers to keep hobby chugging along

LARGO, Fla. - Situated in beautiful Largo Central Park is a sight many don’t expect to see - a ridable model railway. In 1991, a group of train enthusiasts struck a deal with the city of Largo, letting them build their tracks and in return, they would give public rides one weekend a month.
LARGO, FL
727area.com

Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant

Casual Waterfront Dining at it is best in the heart of Sunny St. Pete Beach! Come to Caddy's for our mouth-watering menu, refreshing drinks all while enjoying... Check out our escape room experience! Our facility is on 1st Avenue SW in Largo, conveniently located just south of Clearwater and a short drive north...
LARGO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Not such a ‘dog-friendly’ city

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Pete was just voted one of the dog-friendliest cities in the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?

No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
727area.com

Lana's Friendly Tavern

With great food, karaoke, and drinks, it's hard not to love Lana's after you go once. Pub grub like nachos, unlimited crab legs on certain nights, and wings, make Lana's a must-try. 5.0. (1) Pete and Shorty's is a Pinellas County staple. Centrally located in the heart of Tampa Bay,...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
soundingsonline.com

482 Hermosita Drive, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

ONE OF A KIND, MAGNIFICENT ESTATE IN ONE OF TAMPA BAY’S MOST EXCLUSIVE NEIGHBORHOODS. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to harbor your vessel(s) in your own backyard, along 137 ft of deep, highly protected water on a wide canal with ideal access to the Gulf and the Bay. 5,329 sf of living space features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and a private office with incredible water views. A 56-foot pool is surrounded by a spacious 2,100 sf pool deck.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Axios

St. Petersburg's "Power of Change" stations change hands

St. Petersburg police will no longer be in charge of the "Power of Change" donation stations after the department failed to use more than $9,000 given to help homeless people. Flashback: In July, Creative Loafing reported that the St. Petersburg Police Department was not using money collected from the yellow meters, advertised as an alternative to "giving money to panhandlers."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

What’s down the tracks for Brightline

Rail operator Brightline, planning to eventually link Orlando and Tampa via its intercity trains, has made progress with its plans for expanding service in the state while facing some roadblocks. The South Florida-based company, which plans to have new stations throughout Central Florida, will now push back the completion of...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Former St. Pete mayor joins board of community service organization

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has been named to the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Service board. After leaving office in January, Kriseman became a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors in Tampa, where he serves as executive vice president and principal of the firm’s U.S. cities practice, focusing on sustainable economic development and urban planning. He is also of counsel in Shumaker’s public policy and government affairs service line.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Ferry operators gain support for MacDill connection

The long-desired plan of establishing a ferry service that would connect to MacDill Air Force Base and southern Hillsborough County is revving up support with additional funding. Hillsborough County Commissioners voted 5-2 during a Wednesday meeting to approve the first modification to the Tampa Bay passenger ferry and a second...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.

