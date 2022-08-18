ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James Parish, LA

High utility bills energize voters in Public Service Commission races

The public and the media historically doesn’t care a whit about utilities or the five Louisiana Public Service Commission members, who serve staggered six-year terms to regulate the privately owned companies and cooperatives that sell electricity to more than 2 million customers. But monthly electricity bills, on average, have...
LOUISIANA STATE
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana's youngest students have poor literacy rates. Leaders suggest 'fundamental' changes.

The state is making sweeping changes in how reading is taught to try to improve dismal literacy rates among Louisiana's youngest students, state officials said Monday. The changes are focused around schools identifying and monitoring reading goals; high-quality instruction and intervention; ongoing professional growth for teachers in effective instruction and heavy support from families.
LOUISIANA STATE
Letters: Stop obsessing over student testing data

The problem with state and district education leaders in the state of Louisiana is the hyper intense obsession with testing, testing data and school letter grades. It may be guised as “accountability systems” but teachers know what this means. More research continues to come out year after year...
LOUISIANA STATE
Around the Felicianas for Aug. 24, 2022

A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Aug. 30. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. and on Wednesday and Friday mornings at 8:15 a.m. The session will be approximately eight weeks long, with a possible break midsession; exact dates will be announced later.
CLINTON, LA
New Orleans native gives back and changes lives with Louisiana Army National Guard service

Staff Sergeant Jasmine Johnson was an 18-year-old trying to find her way in life when she saw a sign on her college campus about free tuition. Following its directions, Johnson was soon meeting with a recruiter for the Louisiana Army National Guard. She knew very little about the Guard at the time, but was interested in the possibilities and attracted to the idea of easing her financial burden.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sponsored: Louisiana Army National Guard

LOUISIANA STATE
Passenger killed after vehicle strikes horse in St. Martin Parish

One person was killed after a vehicle struck a horse in St. Martin Parish early Saturday. St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1700 block of Duchamp Road at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported a crash. Deputies determined the vehicle was traveling south on Duchamp Road when it struck a horse, Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
State Rep. Larry Selders arrested, cited for DWI early Sunday, State Police say

State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested early Sunday and cited for driving while impaired, Louisiana State Police said. Troopers said they saw Selders speeding in a 2018 Dodge Challenger and producing burnouts around 2 a.m. on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive. A burnout happens when the vehicle is stationary but the wheels are spinning, causing the rubber on the tires to heat up, melt and create smoke.
BATON ROUGE, LA

