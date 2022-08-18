Read full article on original website
Amazon, DirecTV Strike Deal to Bring Thursday Night Football to Bars and Restaurants
This season, for the first time, a streaming service will have exclusive rights to an NFL football package, when Amazon launches Thursday Night Football on its Prime Video service. But with streaming still not quite developed for commercial use, the tech giant and the satellite TV company DirecTV have struck a deal to bring its Thursday night broadcasts to bars, restaurants and other out-of-home venues this season.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Wins Rights to UEFA, Including Champions League, in $1.5B DealNBC, CBS and Fox Ink Media Deals Worth $8B With Big Ten After Athletic Conference Poaches USC and UCLANFL Heading...
