Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Netflix’s ad-supported tier might not play commercials during new movies
Netflix’s forthcoming ad-supported tier could include programming without commercials. According to Bloomberg, the company doesn’t plan to run ads during original movies, at least when they first premiere on the platform. In doing so, Netflix reportedly hopes to keep its service appealing to high-profile filmmakers who may find the idea of commercials interrupting their stories unappealing.
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum, per The NYT. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit, per The NYT. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to the company's financial performance,...
Amazon, DirecTV Strike Deal to Bring Thursday Night Football to Bars and Restaurants
This season, for the first time, a streaming service will have exclusive rights to an NFL football package, when Amazon launches Thursday Night Football on its Prime Video service. But with streaming still not quite developed for commercial use, the tech giant and the satellite TV company DirecTV have struck a deal to bring its Thursday night broadcasts to bars, restaurants and other out-of-home venues this season.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Wins Rights to UEFA, Including Champions League, in $1.5B DealNBC, CBS and Fox Ink Media Deals Worth $8B With Big Ten After Athletic Conference Poaches USC and UCLANFL Heading...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Engadget
Apple's Self Service Repair program now includes some recent MacBooks
Mac users can buy official repair kits for the first time. Apple's Self Service Repair program is no longer limited to iPhones. The company is adding M1-based MacBook Air and Pro systems to the program on August 23rd, giving you access to official parts and tools to fix your laptop at home. You can replace the display, the battery (plus the top case), trackpad and other major components. As before, you're using "many" of the same resources you'd find at an Apple retail store or authorized repair shop.
Engadget
Elon Musk's Neuralink will show brain implant progress at a Halloween show-and-tell
Neuralink is finally ready to share more about its work on brain implants. Elon Musk has revealed that Neuralink will hold a "show & tell" progress event on October 31st. He didn't provide any clues as to what to expect, but the last big demo involved a monkey playing Pong. It wouldn't be surprising to see a similar example.
Engadget
The Morning After: Sony is making more movies based on PlayStation IP
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. So HBO’s The Last of Us is almost here, but Sony forges forward with even more shows and/or movies based on PlayStation game franchises. With mixed levels of anticipation, I’d say. Sony is reportedly working on a...
Engadget
MoviePass will return on September 5th with plans starting at around $10 per month
Is about to write the next chapter in its turbulent history. A beta of the revived service will launch on or around September 5th (Labor Day). Pricing will vary depending on each market, but it will be a tiered system costing around $10, $20 or $30 per month. , which first reported the relaunch details, notes that users will get a number of credits each month to see movies in theaters. There won't be an unlimited plan at the outset.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Instagram's next feature might be a copy of BeReal
Instagram is testing a new feature called Candid Challenges, which bears a striking resemblance to BeReal, a photo sharing app popular among Gen. Z. The currently unreleased feature was spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer known for reverse engineering apps and finding early versions of upcoming updates. An Instagram spokesperson confirmed the feature is an "internal prototype," but declined to provide additional details.
Engadget
‘Running with the Devil’ offers an unpleasant glimpse at the ‘real’ John McAfee
The following article discusses the themes explored in the documentary, which includes substance abuse, mental health, gun violence and suicide. We all know, or knew, that guy. Not in your social circle, but known nonetheless; someone’s older brother, cousin or drinking buddy. Whenever they had a captive audience they tell you tales of their exploits when they’re not kicking around suburban Lowestoft. In between puffs of cigarette smoke and the cheapest whiskey available, they’ll say they tried to join the army, but the recruitment people told them they were just too brilliant to waste in an infantry unit. Or they are an off-duty bodyguard who was lying low because The Mafia was looking for them (don’t ask why, shut up). Or that they had just signed a contract to replace The Undertaker at The Wrestling™ and would be jetting off to the US in the near future. The intensity of their testimony may, for a brief second, sucker you in, but you’ll soon realize that these people are more Walter Mitty than Walter White. Now imagine what that guy would look like if they’d been handed $100 million, and you’ll get a fairly decent pen portrait of John McAfee in his later years.
ArtsAI Named Fastest Growing Ad Technology Company in America
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- ArtsAI announced today their debut on the INC 5000 list at #56, with a 6,285% 3-year revenue growth rate. The Inc. 5000 list is considered the definitive measure of the most successful independent companies in America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005240/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Engadget
Sony is reportedly working on a 'Gravity Rush' movie with Ridley Scott's production team
Sony seems determined to turn every gaming property it has ever laid a finger on into a movie or TV show. has a whole heap of projects in the works and the latest, according to , is a film. The movie will be based on the 2012 from Japan Studio's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hyperice Continues Its Relentless Disruption of the Recovery Tech Industry With Introduction of Normatec Go
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced its boldest product innovation within the Normatec line, Normatec Go. Fully portable and offering mobile dynamic air compression therapy for users on-the-go, the Normatec Go delivers the most unique user experience within the market. Backed by the same science that powers the original Normatec system, the Normatec Go by Hyperice delivers a dynamic air compression massage to the calf muscles to increase circulation while reducing pain and tension in the entire leg. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005496/en/ Backed by the same science that powers the original Normatec system, the Normatec Go by Hyperice delivers a dynamic air compression massage to the calf muscles to increase circulation while reducing pain and tension in the entire leg. (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL・
Engadget
Tesla is increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving software to $15,000
For the second time this year, Tesla is increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature. On Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted that the upfront cost of the driver assistance software would increase to $15,000 on September 5th. The automaker will honor the current $12,000 price on orders made before that date but will deliver those vehicles at a later date. "Note, you can upgrade your existing car to FSD in 2 mins via the Tesla app," Musk added. He didn't say if Tesla would increase the price of its FSD subscription plans. Depending on the current Autopilot capabilities of your Tesla, adding the software currently costs as much as $199 per month.
CARS・
Engadget
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of being 'grossly negligent' towards security
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, Twitter's former head of security, says the company has misled regulators about its security measures in his whistleblower complaint that was obtained by The Washington Post. In his complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, he accuses the company of violating the terms it had agreed to when it settled a privacy dispute with the FTC back in 2011. Twitter, he says, has "extreme, egregious deficiencies" when it comes to defending the website against attackers.
Engadget
The Morning After: The first look at HBO’s live-action ‘The Last of Us’ adaptation
Ahead of the premiere of HBO’s new Game Of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, the company shared the first glimpse of its adaptation of PlayStation’s The Last of Us. In a trailer published on YouTube, we get a heady 20 seconds of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, including a flashback to Joel interacting with his daughter. The 10-episode series should premiere in early 2023.
Engadget
Sony confirms PS VR2 is coming to market 'in early 2023'
If you were hoping to while the holiday season wearing a virtual reality headset from Sony, you are sadly out of luck. Nearly six years after its predecessor debuted in 2016, Sony took to Instagram on Monday to announce that its next iteration of the console-based VR system won't arrive until "early 2023."
Engadget
Recommended Reading: Productivity surveillance
The week's best writing on technology and more. Imagine if your employer only paid you for the hours you were actively working on your computer. Time spent on the phone, doing tasks on paper or reading isn't part of your compensation since your job can't track those things with monitoring software. It's no far-fetched scenario — it's already happening. Companies are tracking, recording and ranking employees in the name of efficiently and accountability. And as you read this piece, a simulation shows you what it's like to be monitored.
Engadget
'Jurassic World Dominion' heads to Peacock on September 2nd
Jurassic World Dominion will begin streaming on September 2nd, Peacock announced on Friday. The service will host two versions of the film. In addition to the original theatrical cut, fans can watch an extended edition that is 14 minutes longer and includes an alternate opening. If you weren’t a fan of the latest movie, Peacock is also adding Jurassic Park, The Lost World and Jurassic Park 3. All three films will arrive on September 1st.
Engadget
Apple employees launch petition to protest return-to-office plans
Employee advocacy group Apple Together says more flexibility is needed. A group of Apple employees is pushing back against a looming deadline demanding they return to working in the office. The Financial Times has seen a petition, circulated by employee group Apple Together, requesting more flexibility around remote work. It’s in response to an edict that demanded workers return to working in the company’s Santa Clara Valley offices for at least three days a week starting September 5th, 2022.
Comments / 0