Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
Woman Believed To Be Mother Of Children Found Dead Suitcases Is In South Korea, Say Seoul Police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
This Country Calls Time On The 'War On Drugs'
It's the home of notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, and the origin of legendary Santa Marta Gold — once the most sought-after varieties of weed in the United States — named after Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountain range.
Walmart ordered to pay $4.4 million in racial-profiling lawsuit. Customer said he was spied on by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave the store.
Michael Mangum sued Walmart, saying an employee at one of its stores in Wood Village, Oregon, racially profiled and harassed him.
Why The Arch Deluxe Was McDonald's Biggest Failure
Why The Arch Deluxe Was McDonald's Biggest Failure

Someone Stole My Truck. I Got A Crash Course On The Wild Black Market For Stolen Cars. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, automakers began adopting an anti-theft technology that dramatically reduced car thefts. But why did it take so long?
Someone Stole My Truck. I Got A Crash Course On The Wild Black Market For Stolen Cars
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, automakers began adopting an anti-theft technology that dramatically reduced car thefts. But why did it take so long?.
