Cridersville, OH

sent-trib.com

BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend

The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

Free entertainment fun galore at the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair is no stranger to tradition year after year, and regular attendees will know that there are always fun shows and activities to take part in while they spend their time at the fair. One mainstay of the free entertainment at the...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Track damage forces band showcase cancellation

LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Fair Hosts Youth Day Activities

Festivities continued in Allen County with the fair hosting youth day activities. All day on Monday, kids were treated to a wide variety of fun. Activities included COSI-on-the-road performing science experiments and the Kiddie Tractor Pull hosted by the Ohio Buckeye State Pedal Pullers with 35 kids participating. For those seeking a thrill, amusement rides were discounted today for kids at a rate of $17 versus the regular $30 fee. Each year, the fair provides an opportunity for the younger crowd to come together, and fair officials say they strive to promote youth development.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

The number of special interest and FFA projects is higher than normal at Allen Co. Fair

The number of special interest and FFA projects is higher than normal at Allen Co. Fair. The Allen County Junior fair has some growth this year and more students are seeing positive effects of taking a project to the fair. If you head down to the Junior Fair building, the one thing you are going to notice is that there are a lot of students doing a wide range of project in Allen County. Between the Junior Fair special interest and the FFA, there are 1,300 projects that went through the judging process which is higher than normal.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint near Van Wert

VAN WERT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint from 6 to 8 p.m. today on U.S. Route 127 near mile post 7 in Van Wert County. The goal of these checkpoints is to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to the highway patrol. Motorists are reminded to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they decide to drink.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

4-H Spotight: Mentoring a future champion

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Showing animals at the Allen County Fair comes with practice, but it also helps if you get some good advice from someone that has gone through it. When you get into the arena you need to know what to do to impress the judges. Just ask Nate Buell who won Champion of Champions for showmanship with his meat goat.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County court

LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Zachary Hughes sentenced to prison for his part in drug-related death

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man faces prison time after providing the drugs that led to a woman's death. 27-year-old Zachary Hughes pleaded guilty to trafficking a fentanyl-related compound and reckless homicide back in July. He was given a sentence of 12 months in prison for the first count and 24 months for the reckless homicide charge. Those are to run concurrently and he would be eligible for judicial release after 6 months.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Mother arrested for OMVI with two kids in the car

The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Saturday night at approximately 10:15 they received a report of a woman driving intoxicated in the Russells Point area. Police found the suspected vehicle on 33 heading toward Bellefontaine. They observed the suspect slow down to 45mph in a 70 mph zone and then accelerate to 90mph. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Deb and Dale Metzger

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
BLUFFTON, OH

