BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
Free entertainment fun galore at the Allen County Fair
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair is no stranger to tradition year after year, and regular attendees will know that there are always fun shows and activities to take part in while they spend their time at the fair. One mainstay of the free entertainment at the...
Track damage forces band showcase cancellation
LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
Allen County Fair Hosts Youth Day Activities
Festivities continued in Allen County with the fair hosting youth day activities. All day on Monday, kids were treated to a wide variety of fun. Activities included COSI-on-the-road performing science experiments and the Kiddie Tractor Pull hosted by the Ohio Buckeye State Pedal Pullers with 35 kids participating. For those seeking a thrill, amusement rides were discounted today for kids at a rate of $17 versus the regular $30 fee. Each year, the fair provides an opportunity for the younger crowd to come together, and fair officials say they strive to promote youth development.
Storms leave hundreds of Miami Valley residents without power
Sunday’s storms have left some Ohio Edison and AES Ohio customers without power. At least 315 AES Ohio customers are also without power as of 10:35 p.m. due to Sunday’s storms, according to AES Ohio’s website. Less than 200 Ohio Edison customers are without power mainly in...
St. Marys man jailed on rape charges in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A St. Marys man is being held in the Auglaize County jail on $100,000 bond following his arrest earlier this month on felony charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, abduction and burglary. Timothy Kohlhorst, 56, was arrested Aug. 7. He entered pleas of not guilty...
2 medical helicopters called to crash on I-75 NB in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — Multiple medical helicopters were called to a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in Shelby County Monday afternoon. Crews were called to reports to a crash involving one car on I-75 Northbound near state Route 274 just before 8:30 p.m. According to dispatchers with Ohio State Highway...
Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
The number of special interest and FFA projects is higher than normal at Allen Co. Fair
The number of special interest and FFA projects is higher than normal at Allen Co. Fair. The Allen County Junior fair has some growth this year and more students are seeing positive effects of taking a project to the fair. If you head down to the Junior Fair building, the one thing you are going to notice is that there are a lot of students doing a wide range of project in Allen County. Between the Junior Fair special interest and the FFA, there are 1,300 projects that went through the judging process which is higher than normal.
Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint near Van Wert
VAN WERT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint from 6 to 8 p.m. today on U.S. Route 127 near mile post 7 in Van Wert County. The goal of these checkpoints is to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to the highway patrol. Motorists are reminded to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they decide to drink.
BG man, trying to break up fight, sprayed with chemicals; woman arrested
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
4-H Spotight: Mentoring a future champion
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Showing animals at the Allen County Fair comes with practice, but it also helps if you get some good advice from someone that has gone through it. When you get into the arena you need to know what to do to impress the judges. Just ask Nate Buell who won Champion of Champions for showmanship with his meat goat.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County court
LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled
LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Zachary Hughes sentenced to prison for his part in drug-related death
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man faces prison time after providing the drugs that led to a woman's death. 27-year-old Zachary Hughes pleaded guilty to trafficking a fentanyl-related compound and reckless homicide back in July. He was given a sentence of 12 months in prison for the first count and 24 months for the reckless homicide charge. Those are to run concurrently and he would be eligible for judicial release after 6 months.
Mother arrested for OMVI with two kids in the car
The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Saturday night at approximately 10:15 they received a report of a woman driving intoxicated in the Russells Point area. Police found the suspected vehicle on 33 heading toward Bellefontaine. They observed the suspect slow down to 45mph in a 70 mph zone and then accelerate to 90mph. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
