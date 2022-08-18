The number of special interest and FFA projects is higher than normal at Allen Co. Fair. The Allen County Junior fair has some growth this year and more students are seeing positive effects of taking a project to the fair. If you head down to the Junior Fair building, the one thing you are going to notice is that there are a lot of students doing a wide range of project in Allen County. Between the Junior Fair special interest and the FFA, there are 1,300 projects that went through the judging process which is higher than normal.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO