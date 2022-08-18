Read full article on original website
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
CUNY chancellor visits the College of Staten Island on move-in day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite being greeted by raindrops, it was an excellent move-in day for the 77 students as they settled in at the Dolphin Cove Residence Halls at the College of Staten Island (CSI) on Monday. Timothy G. Lynch, the interim president of CSI, Félix V. Matos Rodríguez,...
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
2022-2023 academic year: Here are the new schools and facilities slated to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for Staten Island students to return to the classroom for a new school year — and for some, that means heading to a new school building recently constructed, leased, or renovated. Hundreds of new school seats are slated to come...
Amid ‘organized disorder,’ St. John’s University rises on the hill in 1971. | From the vault
Editor’s note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Aug. 22, 1971 edition of the Sunday Advance. It details preparations for the opening of St. John’s University on Grymes Hill, after its merger with the former Notre Dame College. We learned this week that the university’s Staten Island campus would be closing in spring of 2024.
Anybody look familiar in these 33 vintage photos from Moore Catholic High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Whether on the performance stage, the playing field or in the classroom, the students of Moore Catholic High School have for decades been a big part of Staten Island’s educational fabric. Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the school was founded in 1962 by...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
4 Staten Island schools have new principals for the 2022-2023 school year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four public and private schools on Staten Island will open their doors to students on the first day of school in September with a new principal for the 2022-2023 academic year. Here’s a look at the new Staten Island principals for the upcoming school year....
beckersspine.com
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York
Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Advance/SILive.com paid intern program is seeking applicants
The Advance/SILive.com is looking for interns – so read on, because this may be the perfect opportunity for you or someone you know!. Working in local media is exciting, meaningful and challenging work that has a real impact. And at the Advance/SILive.com we get to work in the wonderfully vibrant, dynamic and complicated borough where many of were born and grew up.
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
9 individuals, two organizations will be honored as Unsung Heroes by the S.I. Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 17
Nine individuals and a pair of organizations will be honored by the Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame next month as Unsung Heroes for their contributions to the borough’s quality of life in general and the sports community in particular. The awards, which have been given out annually by...
Staten Island’s brick-and-mortar COVID testing sites shuttered; only borough in NYC without one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island no longer has brick-and-mortar coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites – and is now the only borough in New York City without. Residents looking to get a COVID-19 test will now need to visit one of the city’s eight mobile testing vans on Staten Island, which often change locations weekly, or a pop-up vaccination clinic.
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts. In all,...
Event highlights maternal and infant health inequity faced by Black Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Community Health Center of Richmond (CHCR) hosted an event Wednesday at Mt. Sinai United Christian Church in Tompkinsville, spotlighting the critical issue of disparate health access and outcomes for Black mothers and babies on Staten Island. More than 70 people attended the “Staten Island...
TikTok making Staten Island better? First grader inspired by video does her own cleanup at local park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A P.S. 53 first grader has made it her mission to begin cleaning up Staten Island, after being inspired by...TikTok. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) posted to his Facebook page a picture of the first grader, Diana, and her mother Julia at Lemon Creek Park, with clean-up supplies and a full, heavy trash bag .
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
essexnewsdaily.com
Ten students graduate from JVS program to begin careers in pharmacy
NEWARK, NJ — On Friday, July 29, 10 students graduated from a pharmacy technician training program, taking the first step on a new career path. This training is a joint venture between Jewish Vocational Service of Metrowest and CVS Health. During an intense 10-week training program taught by instructor Genevieve-Marie Louis, students were introduced to retail and clinical pharmacy. The program was capped off by an externship at local CVS Pharmacy locations.
As ‘American Pie’ celebrates its 50th anniversary, singer/songwriter Don McLean interviews with CTV’s Denise Boland | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic hit song “American Pie,” sung by singer/songwriter Don McLean that was recorded and released in 1971 on the album of the same name. The single was the number one hit in the U.S. for four weeks.
