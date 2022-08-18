The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

Speaking about "Fall Back" in a statement, spirited New York rapper Clip said she "wanted to channel pretty girl music while still talking my shit." There's no denying the song, which will feature on her EP Perception when it drops September 8, is very pretty. Producer Sachy has landed on some sort of drum 'n bass/ chopped-and-screwed hybrid that makes the whole thing sound like a rave being submerged under water. Luckily Clip floats at all times and she rises above the expanse below her with important questions such as "Why these bitches on my dick?" as well as general frustration with the men hitting up her phone.

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO