The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Complex
Bad Bunny Releases New Video for “Neverita”
Fresh off spending an eighth nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart with his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny returns with a new music video for one of the project’s standout tracks, “Neverita.”. As noted by Pitchfork, the Stillz-directed visual sees the Puerto Rican star...
Complex
Rapper Big Pooh Shares New Album ‘To Dream In Color’
Three years after the release of Little Brother’s latest album, 2019’s May The Lord Watch, one of the group’s co-founders returns with his latest LP. Ahead of his headlining tour this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rapper Big Pooh has shared his album, To Dream In Color. The 10-track project includes guest appearances from Jared Evan, Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, among others.
The FADER
Song You Need: Clip’s “Fall Back” is a masterclass in letting it all go
Speaking about "Fall Back" in a statement, spirited New York rapper Clip said she "wanted to channel pretty girl music while still talking my shit." There's no denying the song, which will feature on her EP Perception when it drops September 8, is very pretty. Producer Sachy has landed on some sort of drum 'n bass/ chopped-and-screwed hybrid that makes the whole thing sound like a rave being submerged under water. Luckily Clip floats at all times and she rises above the expanse below her with important questions such as "Why these bitches on my dick?" as well as general frustration with the men hitting up her phone.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
Hear Beyoncé, Isley Brothers’ Reimagining of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2”
A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
GOT7’s JAY B drops new single ‘Rocking Chair’ alongside pensive music video
GOT7 leader and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his first release since leaving previous label H1GHR MUSIC. On August 23, the idol dropped his first digital single, titled ‘Rocking Chair’, under his new label, CDNZA Records. Its pensive music video visual follows JAY B as he wakes up in a dark bedroom, before moving to a study where he puts on a cassette tape and falls deep in thought.
Alicia Keys Throws A Fun Roller Skating Party In Honor Of Her ‘KEYS II’ Album
Alicia Keys and a star-studded list of celebs united for a fun rollerskating party at Rockefeller Center in NYC on August 12.
G.O.A.T. Tings: Drake Is The Most Searched Artist Ever Of All Time On Shazam
The boy has done it again. Shazam has announced that Drake is the most searched artist of all time on their app. As per The Huffington Post the Toronto, Canada native is adding yet another notch to his already decorated belt. Last week the song recognition application announced that he is the most in demand artist when […] The post G.O.A.T. Tings: Drake Is The Most Searched Artist Ever Of All Time On Shazam appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
Tank Releases His Final Studio Album ‘R&B Money’
Grammy Award-winning superstar Tank has returned with his 10th and final studio album, R&B Money. The album is released on his record label of the same name in partnership with Atlantic Records. Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money singer Feather are all included on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Namara Surtikanti and Ervin Syam Ilyas return to Cokelat with music video for 2002 hit ‘Bendera’
Vocalist Namara Surtikanti and drummer Ervin Syam Ilyas have reunited with veteran Indonesian rock band Cokelat, releasing a music video for their 2002 hit ‘Bendera’. The reworked version of ‘Bendera’ was released as a music video on the band’s YouTube channel on August 20, which sees Namara returning to front the band she left in March 2010 followed by Ervin in June that same year. The video was accompanied by a patriotic message from the band, which reads: “I will make sure the Red and White is flown on all the tall poles in this country. A spirit that is timeless, that cannot be eroded by the days. Blessed be my Indonesia.”
Migos’ Offset Shares Video for Baby Keem–Produced New Song “5 4 3 2 1”: Watch
Offset has released the new song “5 4 3 2 1” (via Motown). The Migos rapper’s new single is produced by Baby Keem, Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. The song arrives with a music video shot in an amusement park. Check it out below.
Complex
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Nicki Minaj has just scored her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl,” according to a tweet from Chart Data. This makes her the first lead female artist to debut at No. 1 so far this...
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 MTV VMAs, which air Sunday, August 28 at 8. p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group’s new video “Tippa My Tongue” will premiere on the channel today. The song appears on the grouo’s forthcoming album, “Return of the Dream Canteen,” due October 14 on Warner Records. The long-running band, who have won eight VMAs, will return to the show’s stage for the first time in more than two decades, last performing in 2000 when they received the coveted Video Vanguard Award. They scored their 29th nomination...
International Business Times
Michael Jackson Fans Angry As Rolling Stone Calls Harry Styles 'New King Of Pop'
Harry Styles has been named "the new King of Pop" by Rolling Stone UK, a move that received the ire of loyal supporters of the late Michael Jackson, who was famously known as the "King of Pop." The publication released its October/November edition Monday showing the "Story of My Life"...
Watch the world’s best documentaries with a subscription to this streaming site
Stack CommerceGet schooled by David Attenborough, Michio Kaku, and Brian Greene.
Popculture
Frederick Waite Jr. Dead at 55: Musical Youth Drummer Played on 'Pass the Dutchie'
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr., the '80s music legend behind the hit song "Pass the Dutchie," which recently featured on Stranger Things Season 4, has died. Waite passed away in Birmingham, where Musical Youth were formed in 1979, on July 20, according to a city council notice. His cause of death is not known. Waite was 55.
Complex
Kendrick Lamar Opens Up About Fame, Social Media, and More in New Interview
Though Kendrick Lamar isn’t known for maintaining the sort of breakneck promo pace often demanded of artists, he’s certainly known for being admirably decisive about when, and how, he speaks out. The latest example of this careful approach to interacting with the limelight sees Kendrick on the cover...
Comments / 0