“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were "serious stuff." However, he said it may not have been enough of an "emergency" to justify the August 8 raid. Mulvaney said Trump wouldn't have taken the documents if he did not "perceive it to be in his own interest."
Over 300 Classified Documents Recovered From Trump's Florida Home -NY Times
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, including material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing multiple people briefed on the matter. An initial...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
A writer who chronicled Donald Trump's rise to fame predicted that the Trump Org will be 'put out of business'
Tim O'Brien, a writer who wrote Trump Nation in 2005, said the Trump Org will go out of business. The prediction comes after Trump's longtime CFO took a plea deal and admitted that the Trump Org dodged payroll taxes for 15 years. "I think a lot of this is going...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
El Salvador Ex-Officials, Businessmen Under Investigation in $184 Million Corruption Case
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -Close to 20 former Salvadoran officials and two businessmen are under investigation for ties to the diversion of $184 million from the state during ex-President Salvador Sanchez Ceren's administration, the attorney general's office said on Monday. The investigation was announced in a series of tweets. Among those...
Exclusive: Iran Has Dropped Some Demands for Nuclear Deal - U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal to rein in Tehran's nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Monday. The...
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
U.S. Warned Russian Ambassador Over Ukraine Nuclear Plant Last Week - State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States warned Russia's ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov against Moscow escalating its war in Ukraine and called for Russia to cease military operations at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant during a meeting last week, a State Department spokesperson said. Antonov came to the...
WVa Man Accused of Possessing Fake Explosive Devices
A West Virginia man has been arrested after police said he claimed to have explosive devices at a federal building and a church. A West Virginia man was arrested on several felony charges Monday after police said he claimed to have explosive devices at a federal building and a church.
UN Rights Office 'Very Concerned' About Planned Trials of Ukrainian POWs
GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office expressed concern on Tuesday about plans by Russian-backed authorities to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in the port city of Mariupol, possibly within days, saying such a process could itself amount to a war crime. The Russian-backed authorities appear to be...
Abortion Key Issue in Special New York U.S. House Race Tuesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York state voters head to the polls on Tuesday in the first competitive congressional election since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned national abortion rights, a contest that could prove a bellwether for November's election battles for control of Congress. Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro...
U.S. Embassy Issues New Security Alert for Ukraine, Urges U.S. Citizens to Leave
KYIV (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can. "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to...
