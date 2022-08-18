ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
US News and World Report

Over 300 Classified Documents Recovered From Trump's Florida Home -NY Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, including material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing multiple people briefed on the matter. An initial...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
US News and World Report

Exclusive: Iran Has Dropped Some Demands for Nuclear Deal - U.S. Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal to rein in Tehran's nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Monday. The...
US News and World Report

U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
US News and World Report

U.S. Warned Russian Ambassador Over Ukraine Nuclear Plant Last Week - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States warned Russia's ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov against Moscow escalating its war in Ukraine and called for Russia to cease military operations at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant during a meeting last week, a State Department spokesperson said. Antonov came to the...
US News and World Report

WVa Man Accused of Possessing Fake Explosive Devices

A West Virginia man has been arrested after police said he claimed to have explosive devices at a federal building and a church. A West Virginia man was arrested on several felony charges Monday after police said he claimed to have explosive devices at a federal building and a church.
US News and World Report

UN Rights Office 'Very Concerned' About Planned Trials of Ukrainian POWs

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office expressed concern on Tuesday about plans by Russian-backed authorities to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in the port city of Mariupol, possibly within days, saying such a process could itself amount to a war crime. The Russian-backed authorities appear to be...
US News and World Report

Abortion Key Issue in Special New York U.S. House Race Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York state voters head to the polls on Tuesday in the first competitive congressional election since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned national abortion rights, a contest that could prove a bellwether for November's election battles for control of Congress. Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

