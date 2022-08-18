KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sense of dread deepened in Ukraine on Tuesday amid warnings that Russia may try to spoil the country’s Independence Day holiday and mark the six-month point in the war by intensifying its attacks. The U.S. reinforced the worry with a security alert citing “information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.” It urged American citizens to “depart Ukraine now.” Kyiv city authorities banned mass gatherings in the capital from Monday through Thursday for fear of missile attacks around Independence Day, which, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. The holiday celebrates Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. “Our country is having a very hard time, and we need to be careful,” 26-year-old Vlad Mudrak said in support of the ban.

EUROPE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO